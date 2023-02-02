The Round Table is located at 1611 N. Bristol St. in Sun Prairie.
On Friday, Feb. 10, the Knights of Columbus Holy Family Council 4879 will host a fish fry at The Round Table, 1611 N. Bristol St., to benefit the Sun Prairie East High School Varsity Baseball team.
The Friday Fish Fry menu includes:
• A choice of baked or fried fish, or shrimp or chicken tenders;
• Roll, coleslaw, baked beans, French fries or baked potato; and,
• Milk, water or coffee.
The cash bar at The Round Table opens at 4:30 p.m., and desserts are also available for sale at The Round Table.
Dine in or carryout dinners are available starting at 5 p.m.
Tickets cost $15 per adult or $7 per child younger than 13 and are available at the door. For advanced tickets, contact Sun Prairie East baseball families or call Lisa at 608-556-2512.
Carryout dinners are available by calling 608–825–9195 starting at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.
