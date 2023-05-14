Road Closed signs, an outhouse and construction barrels await their use beginning May 15 during the first phase of the North Bird Street reconstruction project. City officials have planned a marked detour using Stonehaven Drive, Bristol Street and Tower Drive, but access across Bird should also be available at Liberty Boulevard. Contractors may temporarily close those cross streets to access but have pledged to the city they will return them to drivable condition when workers are not present.
A concrete sewer pipe on the North Bird Street median near Liberty Station shows the Road Closed signs ready to be placed along the driveway entrance to Liberty Square Commons on Monday, May 15. The first phase of the two-part North Bird Street reconstruction project is scheduled to begin on May 15 -- weather permitting -- with access only across Bird to Liberty Boulevard, Stonehaven Drive and Tower/St/ Albert the Great Drive.
Backhoes await the start of the first phase of the two-part North Bird Street Reconstruction Project on Monday May 15 (weather permitting). Phase one from Tower Drive/St. Albert the Great is set to be completed by the end of June.
Ready or not, the first phase of the North Bird Street Reconstruction Project is ready to begin a long summer of traffic detours that will result in new storm sewer, some new water and sewer lines on the south end of the project and no more medians.
City of Sun Prairie Staff Engineer Clint Christenson said Friday May 12 that the contractor planned to begin construction on Monday, May 15 (weather permitting) on Phase 1, which is the phase located north of Tower Drive/St. Albert the Great intersection to the north project limits near Stonehaven Drive.
Phase 1
North Bird Street will be closed to traffic between the Tower/St. Albert intersection to Stonehaven Drive.
However, the Tower/St. Albert/ Bird Street intersection will remain open as well as the Stonehaven Drive/North Bird Street intersection.
The contractor will begin extending storm sewer from the Liberty Station/BP/Buck & Honey's drive entrance. All businesses in this complex, which plan to be open during the entire construction term, can be accessed from the Liberty Boulevard access point near Homestead Drive.
City of Sun Prairie’s Construction Supervisor Todd Anderson said the contractor will pulverize the existing pavement, and the North Bird Street – Stonehaven Drive intersection shall remain open and intact with pavement until all the removals, placement of pavement.
When work commences in the North Bird-Stonehaven intersection, Anderson said, the contractor will complete work at the intersection to a point where traffic may use the intersection when work is not ongoing. The intent is to minimize the time this intersection is closed to traffic.
Phase 1 will be completed within 42 calendar day from time of pavement disturbance. The work shall include restoration, traffic signs, surface course of asphalt and pavement markings. An electronic message board shall be positioned with “OPEN TO LIBERTY BLVD” and barricades with local traffic only. A detour will be marked utilizing Stonehaven Drive - Bristol Street and Tower Drive.
Christenson advised Town of Bristol and Village of Windsor residents outside of the city limits north of Egre Road to use Bristol Street as a detour route.
Phase 2
Phase 1 is scheduled to completed by June 26, with Phase 2 from St. Albert/Tower to the Highway 151 bridge beginning immediately after Phase 1 has been completed.
Phase 2 will be a hard close, according to Anderson, which means there will be no traffic allowed on Bird between the bridge and Tower/St. Albert Drive during the construction , but Anderson said no work will occur south of that intersection prior to June 12, 2023 because C.H. Bird Elementary School is in session until June 9 and that portion of North Bird Street should remain open to accommodate the school.
Phase 2 is expected to be complete during the last week of August in time for the start of the 2023-24 school year and for students to return to use Bird Street to access C.H. Bird Elementary, which is located at 1170 N. Bird St.
One thing that will not be remaining: The medians currently located within North Bird Street. Semi-truck drivers accessing southbound Bird Street from the Buck & Honey’s parking lot at 804 Liberty Boulevard routinely took the westbound traffic lane on Liberty Boulevard so they could swing wide enough to turn onto Bird. Many times drivers did not make the turn, only to hit the median or sometimes become stuck there.
Multi-modal pathways will also be reconstructed, with the path on the west side of birth street being reconstructed to 15 feet, and the path located east of Bird will be 10 feet. The boulevard will be adjusted so that traffic will not be restricted in either direction on the two-way street.
In addition, pedestrian sign-holders similar to the Bristol-Klubertanz pedestrian crosswalk will also be installed. As part of that process, a small piece of pavement is installed to hold a sign and behind that, the crosswalk is placed so there could be a momentary pedestrian refuge. Those are only set to be installed at St. Albert/Tower and Bird and Stonehaven and Bird as well as on Bird near Athletic Way.