Bird and Liberty intersection

Road Closed signs, an outhouse and construction barrels await their use beginning May 15 during the first phase of the North Bird Street reconstruction project. City officials have planned a marked detour using Stonehaven Drive, Bristol Street and Tower Drive, but access across Bird should also be available at Liberty Boulevard. Contractors may temporarily close those cross streets to access but have pledged to the city they will return them to drivable condition when workers are not present.

 Chris Mertes

Ready or not, the first phase of the North Bird Street Reconstruction Project is ready to begin a long summer of traffic detours that will result in new storm sewer, some new water and sewer lines on the south end of the project and no more medians.

City of Sun Prairie Staff Engineer Clint Christenson said Friday May 12 that the contractor planned to begin construction on Monday, May 15 (weather permitting) on Phase 1, which is the phase located north of Tower Drive/St. Albert the Great intersection to the north project limits near Stonehaven Drive.

Road closed sign through a concrete sewer pipe
Buy Now

A concrete sewer pipe on the North Bird Street median near Liberty Station shows the Road Closed signs ready to be placed along the driveway entrance to Liberty Square Commons on Monday, May 15. The first phase of the two-part North Bird Street reconstruction project is scheduled to begin on May 15 -- weather permitting -- with access only across Bird to Liberty Boulevard, Stonehaven Drive and Tower/St/ Albert the Great Drive.
Backhoes on Bird
Buy Now

Backhoes await the start of the first phase of the two-part North Bird Street Reconstruction Project on Monday May 15 (weather permitting). Phase one from Tower Drive/St. Albert the Great is set to be completed by the end of June.

Tags