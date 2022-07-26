Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison will be hosting its first annual garage sale fundraiser on Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m.-3p.m. The sale will take place at the organizations bike workshop in East Towne Mall just two stores in from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Madison, WI.

The event is free and all proceeds will help Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison give bikes to kids in spring of 2023. Items for sale include roof bike racks, bike trailers, pet trailers, tandem bicycles, vintage bikes, an assortment of accessories like bags and mirrors, a wide array of parts, and more. Accepted forms of payment include PayPal, Venmo, and cash.