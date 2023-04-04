The Sun Prairie Lions Club is using this to advertise its April 8 egg hunt at Sheehan Park-East, and is encouraging families to show up at 11:45 for photos with the Easter Bunny leading up to the hunt that begins at 12:30 p.m. sharp.
The Sun Prairie Lions will have volunteers distributing rules for parents that contains this map which shows where kids from each age group should line up before the 12:30 p.m. egg hunt at Sheehan Park East. Parking will be available in the Family Aquatic Center parking lot and in the Sheehan East Parking Lot while supplies last. The first 500 child participants ages 0-7 years of age will receive bags containing candy and fruit snacks.
The Great Sun Prairie Easter Egg Hunt, presented by the Sun Prairie Lions Club in cooperation with many different sponsors including the Sun Prairie Star, will take place at Sheehan Park East on Saturday, April 8 at 12:30 p.m. sharp.
The Easter Bunny will be in attendance at the Sheehan East Shelter to take photos with families at about 11:45 a.m.
The event is co-sponsored by the Sun Prairie Lions Club, the Sun Prairie Star and Adams Publishing Company Inc. as well as the Colonial Club.
Free candy bags will be distributed to the first 500 children in attendance. “We ask that families bring one non-perishable food or personal care item per child. The items will be donated to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry,” said Egg Hunt Chair and past Sun Prairie Lions president Chris Mertes.
Parking will be available at Sheehan Park East or in the parking lot at the Family Aquatic Center, 920 Linnerud Drive, leading up to the hunt.
Volunteers from the Lions Club will be on hand distributing rules sheets to parents, and will ask them to stay away from their children as the hunt begins.
Unlike past years, the Lions will use two of the Sheehan East softball diamonds to locate plastic candy-filled and toy-filled eggs. Children ages 0-3 will have their eggs placed in a taped-off open area near the Sheehan East shelter, while kids ages 4-5 and 6-7 will have their eggs placed on the two softball diamonds located west of South Bird Street near the park’s parking lot.
Also as in past years, three special prize eggs will be available in each of the three age groups. Individuals who grab the prize eggs (please only one per family) should bring them to the building located between the two Sheehan Park East ball diamonds to claim their special prizes. Prize eggs not turned in on the day of the hunt will not have prizes awarded.
As in past years, the event will be held rain or shine.
“Those who have been to the hunt before know that it’s all about being there just before the start,” Mertes said.
“After the start signal, everybody runs to collect eggs,” Mertes said. “The hunt takes two hours to set up and it’s over in two minutes.”
Individuals aiming to learn more about the club may check out the Sun Prairie Lions Club’s Facebook page.