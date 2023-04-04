The Great Sun Prairie Easter Egg Hunt, presented by the Sun Prairie Lions Club in cooperation with many different sponsors including the Sun Prairie Star, will take place at Sheehan Park East on Saturday, April 8 at 12:30 p.m. sharp.

Great Sun Prairie Easter Egg Hunt Facebook post (2023)

The Sun Prairie Lions Club is using this to advertise its April 8 egg hunt at Sheehan Park-East, and is encouraging families to show up at 11:45 for photos with the Easter Bunny leading up to the hunt that begins at 12:30 p.m. sharp.

2023 Egg Hunt map

The Sun Prairie Lions will have volunteers distributing rules for parents that contains this map which shows where kids from each age group should line up before the 12:30 p.m. egg hunt at Sheehan Park East. Parking will be available in the Family Aquatic Center parking lot and in the Sheehan East Parking Lot while supplies last. The first 500 child participants ages 0-7 years of age will receive bags containing candy and fruit snacks.