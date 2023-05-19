Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser
With house co-owner Sabi Yessoufou in the background, Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser on May 20, 2022 spoke to parents and students assembled in a new Habitat home in Sun Prairie’s Town Hall Crossing development. The city will team with Habitat to dedicate two more homes in the same development on May 23, 2023.

 Chris Mertes/File

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and the City of Sun Prairie are teaming up to celebrate Affordable Housing Month with a double home dedication in Sun Prairie’s Town Hall Crossing Neighborhood on Tuesday, May 23.

The public is invited to meet the homeowners, tour the homes, and enjoy refreshments at 1155 and 1165 Westridge Drive beginning at 4:30 p.m.

