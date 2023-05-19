With house co-owner Sabi Yessoufou in the background, Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser on May 20, 2022 spoke to parents and students assembled in a new Habitat home in Sun Prairie’s Town Hall Crossing development. The city will team with Habitat to dedicate two more homes in the same development on May 23, 2023.
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and the City of Sun Prairie are teaming up to celebrate Affordable Housing Month with a double home dedication in Sun Prairie’s Town Hall Crossing Neighborhood on Tuesday, May 23.
The public is invited to meet the homeowners, tour the homes, and enjoy refreshments at 1155 and 1165 Westridge Drive beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Town Hall Crossing is the largest project in state Habitat history — a 62-acre community featuring 118 single-family homes, with 40% of them for Habitat homeowners. Located on Sun Prairie’s east side at the northwest corner of Town Hall Drive and Highway 19, the neighborhood features parks, ample green space, and more.
Future Habitat homeowners Houssama and Hadjer said they are excited to put down permanent roots in Sun Prairie with their beautiful daughter, Layann.
“Homeownership is so important to us because it will provide us with safety, security, and stability for our daughter and our general independence. I will build assets in my home and live in a community that I helped build with Habitat,” Houssam said.
Charlotte, her 16-year-old son Sodik, and 14-year-old daughter Nafi, are looking forward to the stability homeownership will bring their family.
“Homeownership is important for us because of the stability. Having a home means no more worrying about rent increases or moving from place to place,” Charlotte explained. “We are looking forward to also having a garden to plant things like jute leaves and peppers, and being able to have a basement and a backyard. They kids can’t wait to have friends visit.”
The homes, sponsored by M3 Insurance, Statz Bros and Habitat ReStore, will mark the 335th and 336th Habitat homes built in Dane County.
Since 2000, Habitat has built 52 homes in Sun Prairie, serving 127 children, 78 adults, and adding $8,160,300 to Sun Prairie’s tax base.
The dedication is part of Housing Month activities in the City of Sun Prairie. For more information about the city’s efforts about housing, visit the Housing portion of the City of Sun Prairie’s website at https://cityofsunprairie.com/1697/Housing-for-All.