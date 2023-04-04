Sun Prairie area students and Sun Prairie Area School District staffers were recognized by the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Inc. on March 30 for the organization’s 2023 Student Excellence and Initiative awards, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership awards.

Student Excellence and Initiative Scholarships of $10,000 will be awarded to 190 graduating high school students who have demonstrated academic excellence and have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership in their community.

