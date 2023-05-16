KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
5/17/23
8:00 AM Mandir of Madison, May
8:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 05-15-23
9:00 AM Municipal Court Live
10:00 AM Inside Your City, 05-05-23
10:30 AM Marc Madness Sports, Jackson Hunley
11:05 AM Reel Reviews, 05-11-2023
11:35 AM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How to Stop Procrastinating
12:05 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
12:30 PM Weekly Chat, Bringing Home the Bacon
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Children in Sports
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes
2:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 05-11-2023
3:30 PM Inside Your City, 05-05-23
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-15-23
4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-25-23
5:00 PM City Meetings Live, Transit Commission
6:30 PM Cardinals Strike Out Cancer, 05-15-23
9:30 PM Front Porch, Overcoming Trauma
10:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, A Shriek in the Night
5/18/23
8:00 AM Inside Your City, 05-05-23
8:30 AM First-Time Homebuyers Workshop
9:30 AM Mandir of Madison, May
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, May
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Colonial Club, Anti-Inflammatory Food and Your Health
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-15-23
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Children in Sports
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes
2:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 05-11-2023
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, Bringing Home the Bacon
4:00 PM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How to Stop Procrastinating
4:30 PM Building a Referral Mindset, Developing a Millionaire Mindset
5:00 PM First-Time Homebuyers Workshop
6:00 PM City Meetings Live, Sustainability Committee
7:30 PM Municipal Court, 05-17-23
8:30 PM Transit Commission, 05-17-23
10:00 PM Common Council, 05-16-23
11:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 05-16-23
5/19/2023
8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, May
8:30 AM Weekly Chat, Bringing Home the Bacon
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Children in Sports
10:30 AM Wake Up Call, 05-12-23
11:00 AM Front Porch, Overcoming Trauma
12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-15-23
12:30 PM Inside Your City, 05-05-23
1:00 PM BEAM Awards 2023
3:00 PM Mandir of Madison, May
3:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
4:00 PM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How to Stop Procrastinating
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 05-18-2023
5:30 PM Inside Your City, 05-05-23
6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-15-23
6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-25-23
7:00 PM Cardinals Strike Out Cancer, 05-15-23
10:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 05-18-2023
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
5/17/23
8:00 AM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
9:00 AM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
9:30 AM PVMS Orchestra, 12-19-22
10:00 AM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
11:00 AM CHMS Band and Orchestra, 2-28-23
12:00 PM PMMS Band, 02-20-23
12:45 PM PVMS Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
1:30 PM PVMS Band, 5-4-23
1:45 PM All City Orchestra, 4-20-23
2:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 4-3-23
3:45 PM Swing Into Spring Concert
6:00 PM CHMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
6:30 PM All City Choir Fest, 03-06-23
7:15 PM PMMS 6th Gr Band, 02-20-23
7:30 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 03-03-23
8:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 02-20-23
9:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 03-02-23
10:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 02-27-23
10:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra
11:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
11:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 12-08-22
5/18/23
8:00 AM When Pigs Fly Crew
10:15 AM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
11:00 AM The Tentacle Team
12:30 PM The Seal Squad
2:30 PM Magic 8
4:15 PM Oreos In Milk
5:15 PM Whatchamacallit Crew
6:45 PM Llamas Eating Potatoes
8:30 PM Ratings Heist
9:30 PM Stapler
10:00 PM Wolf Pack
11:30 PM Hockey Squirts C2 Interviews
5/19/23
8:00 AM Pinewood Derby, Pack 3143
9:45 AM Prairie Home Show, Winter 2023
10:00 AM Cooking with Cassidy
10:30 AM SPMC Summer Workshops 2021
4:00 PM Pinewood Derby, Pack 879
5:00 PM SPMC Summer Workshops 2022
11:45 PM Things to do When You’re Bored