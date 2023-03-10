KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
3/11/23
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Municipal Judge Candidate Forum, 02-24-23
10:15 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Donna Mackey
10:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-24-23
11:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 03-06-23
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 03-09-2023
12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick's Day Recipes
1:30 PM Parenting Game, A Great Dad Lives Outside The Man Box
2:00 PM Weekly Chat, Winter Getaways
2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, March
3:00 PM Colonial Club, Balance in Memory
3:35 PM Mandir of Madison, March
4:00 PM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How to Talk to Anyone
4:30 PM SPHS West Boys Basketball vs Madison LaFollette, 03-03-23
6:30 PM SPARC Candidate Forum
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-06-23
9:00 PM Wake Up Call, 02-24-23
9:30 PM Front Porch, HOTWORX
10:35 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
11:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Peter Gabriel
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
3/12/23
8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 03-05-2023
9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 03-05-2023
10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 03-05-2023
11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 03-05-2023
12:05 PM Our Saviors Church, 03-05-2023
1:05 PM Victory Center Church, 03-05-2023
2:00 PM Living in Victory, Fear of Love
2:30 PM Wake Up Call, 02-24-23
3:00 PM Mandir of Madison, March
3:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-06-23
4:00 PM SP School Board, 02-27-23
5:40 PM Child Care Counts Program, 02-27-23
6:00 PM Talk of the Town, Municipal Judge Candidate Forum, 02-24-23
8:15 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Donna Mackey
8:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-08-23
9:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-24-23
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-06-23
10:00 PM Public Library Board, 03-09-23
11:30 PM Tourism Commission, 03-09-23
3/13/23
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Municipal Judge Candidate Forum, 02-24-23
10:15 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Donna Mackey
10:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-24-23
11:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 03-06-23
11:30 AM Mandir of Madison, March
12:00 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
12:30 PM Weekly Chat, Winter Getaways
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Emotional Ept Children
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick's Day Recipes
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 03-09-2023
3:30 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Peter Gabriel
4:00 PM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How to Talk to Anyone
4:30 PM Tourism Commission, 03-09-23
5:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-08-23
6:00 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-06-23
9:00 PM SPARC Candidate Forum
11:00 PM SPHS West Boys Basketball vs Madison LaFollette, 03-03-23
3/14/23
8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 03-09-2023
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-24-23
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, St. Patrick's Day Recipes
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Emotional Ept Children
10:30 AM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How to Talk to Anyone
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, First Light Health
12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, March
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-06-23
1:00 PM Weekly Chat, Winter Getaways
1:30 PM Mandir of Madison, March
2:00 PM 2023 State Budget Address and Analysis, 02-15-23
3:00 PM Child Care Counts Program, 02-27-23
3:30 PM SPARC Candidate Forum
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-24-23
6:00 PM City Meetings Live, Public Works Committee
7:00 PM City Meetings Live, Plan Commission
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-06-23
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 02-08-23
9:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
10:00 PM Talk of the Town, Municipal Judge Candidate Forum, 02-24-23
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
3/11/23
8:00 AM Prairie Home Show, Winter 2023
8:15 AM Things to do When You're Bored
8:30 AM The Masked Actors
10:30 AM Turtle Airplanes
12:15 PM Stupendous Squirrels
1:30 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas
3:00 PM 8-Bit Crew
4:00 PM Stapler
4:30 PM Ratings Heist
5:30 PM Llamas Eating Potatoes
6:30 PM Whatchamacallit Crew
7:30 PM Oreos In Milk
8:00 PM Magic 8
9:00 PM Cub Scouts, Pinewood Derby
10:45 PM Prairie Home Show, Winter 2023
11:00 PM Cooking with Cassidy
11:30 PM Youth Presentations
3/12/23
8:00 AM All City Choir, 3-9-20
8:30 AM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22
9:30 AM CHMS Choir, 12-19-22
10:00 AM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
10:30 AM PMMS Band, 2-18-20
11:45 AM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
12:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-06-22
1:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-7-21
2:00 PM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
2:30 PM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
3:15 PM Prairie Home Show, Winter 2023
3:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20
4:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21
5:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-19-22
5:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
6:00 PM CHMS Band and Orchestra 02-28-23
7:00 PM Read Your Heart Out
8:15 PM Taking Care of Cooper
8:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
9:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
9:45 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
10:30 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
11:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
3/13/23
8:00 AM Game Shows
9:15 AM Guide to Legend of Zelda
10:00 AM Sankofa, Student Projects
11:00 AM Prairie Home Show, June 2022
11:30 AM Alice In Wonderland Play
12:00 PM Pets by Hanna
12:30 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
1:00 PM Oliver Twist
1:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
2:30 PM Game Shows, Drawings and Dance
3:30 PM Pinewood Derby, 2-8-20
4:45 PM Pool School News
5:00 PM Ken Lonnquist
6:00 PM Sun Prairie Library Tour
6:30 PM Ocean Odyssey
7:00 PM CHMS Band and Orchestra 02-28-23
8:00 PM Prairie Home Show, Winter 2023
8:15 PM Miller and Mike
9:00 PM Fox & Branch
9:45 PM Library, Zoozort
10:00 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
10:30 PM Three Marker Challenge #1
11:15 PM Taking Care of Cooper
11:30 PM Talent Show
3/14/23
8:00 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent
9:30 AM Kit Cat
10:15 AM Prairie Home Show, Winter 2023
10:30 AM Minecraft Maniacs
11:30 AM Origami Cavekids Crew
1:00 PM PotaFOE
2:45 PM Taking Care of Cooper
3:00 PM Secret Sloth Society
4:45 PM Squid People
6:00 PM Thursday Night Live, 3-09-23
6:30 PM 8-Bit Crew
7:30 PM A Bunch of Random People
9:15 PM Sugar Rush Jr.
9:30 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas
11:00 PM Banananana Boat