KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
10/29/22
8:00 AM Multicultural Fair 2022
9:00 AM Trivia-palooza, Movies
10:00 AM Trivia-palooza, Sun Prairie
11:00 AM Trivia-palooza, Games
12:00 PM Trivia-palooza, Cardinals vs Wolves
1:00 PM Trivia-palooza, Sports
2:00 PM Trivia-palooza, Music
3:00 PM Trivia-palooza, TV and Streaming
4:00 PM Trivia-palooza, Baseball
5:00 PM Trivia-palooza, Made in Wisconsin
6:00 PM Trivia-palooza, Movies: The Sequel
7:00 PM SPHS East Football vs DeForest, 10-28-22
10:15 PM Judging of the Annual Scarecrow Contest
10:30 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole
11:00 PM Reel Reviews, 10-27-2022
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: The Fall Season at Disney
10/30/22
8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 10-23-2022
9:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 10-23-2022
10:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 10-23-2022
11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 10-23-2022
12:05 PM Our Saviors Church, 10-23-2022
1:00 PM Victory Center Church, 10-23-2022
2:00 PM Living in Victory, Encounter with the Holy Spirit
2:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-17-22
3:00 PM Multicultural Fair 2022
4:00 PM SPASD School Board, 10-24-22
5:10 PM Culvers Ribbon Cutting, 10-17-22
5:30 PM WBA Foundation WI Gubernatorial Debate
6:30 PM WBA Foundation U.S. Senate Debate
7:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-17-22
8:00 PM Committee of the Whole, 10-25-22
9:20 PM Media Center Commission, 10-26-22
10:40 PM Sustainability Committee, 10-20-22
11:30 PM Transit Commission, 10-19-22
10/31/22
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Taylor Brown, 09-28-22
9:10 AM Culvers Ribbon Cutting, 10-17-22
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 10-21-22
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 10-17-22
10:30 AM Glenna Shannahan, Teacher and Master Bridge Player
11:00 AM Living in Victory, Encounter with the Holy Spirit
11:30 AM Weekly Chat, Halloween
12:00 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, What is Alzheimer's
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Single Dads
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Holiday Brunch Ideas
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: The Fall Season at Disney
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 10-27-2022
3:30 PM Media Center Commission, 10-26-22
5:00 PM WBA Foundation WI Gubernatorial Debate
6:00 PM SPASD School Board, 10-24-22
7:10 PM Culvers Ribbon Cutting, 10-17-22
7:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-17-22
8:00 PM SPHS East Football Preview 2022
8:35 PM SPHS East Football vs DeForest, 10-28-22
11:50 PM Judging of the Annual Scarecrow Contest
11/1/22
8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 10-27-2022
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 10-21-22
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Holiday Brunch Ideas
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Single Dads
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, What is Alzheimer's
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Yips Yogurt Chips
12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, November
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-17-22
1:00 PM Glenna Shannahan, Teacher and Master Bridge Player
1:30 PM Rec Connect, 10-14-22
2:00 PM Multicultural Fair 2022
3:00 PM Talk of the Town, Taylor Brown, 09-28-22
4:15 PM Sun Prairie Star presents: Campaign 2022, District 46 Assembly
5:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 10-21-22
5:30 PM City Meetings Live, Committee of the Whole
7:00 PM City Meetings Live, Common Council
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-17-22
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 09-13-22
9:30 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole
10:00 PM WBA Foundation WI Gubernatorial Debate
11:00 PM WBA Foundation U.S. Senate Debate
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
10/29/22
8:00 AM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
8:30 AM When Pigs Fly Crew
11:00 AM Eight Electric Actors
12:45 PM Secret Sloth Society
2:30 PM The Seal Squad
4:30 PM The Masked Actors
6:30 PM Controversy Crew
7:30 PM The Tentacle Team
9:00 PM Minecraft Maniacs
10:00 PM Turtle Airplanes
11:45 PM Adventures In Animation-1, 2022
10/30/22
8:00 AM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
8:30 AM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
10:00 AM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
11:00 AM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
12:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
12:30 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22
1:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
2:15 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22
3:30 PM Read Your Heart Out
4:45 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22
5:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22
6:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
6:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22
7:00 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-18-22
8:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
8:45 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
9:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
10:00 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids
11:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-7-21
10/31/22
KIDS-4 Halloween Programs
11/1/22
8:00 AM The Ripple Effect
9:45 AM Bacon Makes it Better
11:00 AM Warrior Kitties Crew
12:30 PM The Squad
2:15 PM Happy Mealers
4:00 PM Gas Station Stop
5:15 PM A Bunch of Random People
7:00 PM Origami Cavekids Crew
8:30 PM WYKMWAM Crew
9:15 PM The Tentacle Team
10:45 PM Stupendous Squirrels