Sun Prairie Media Center (2022)
The Sun Prairie Media Center, located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library in Suite 2 at 1350 Linnerud Drive, is home to Sun Prairie’s cable access TV stations KSUN and KIDS-4 as well as 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio.

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

8/9/2023

8 a.m. - Mandir of Madison, August

8:30 a.m. - Sun Prairie News, 07-24-23

9 a.m. - Municipal Court Live

10 a.m. - Inside Your City, 07-28-23

10:30 a.m. - Marc Madness Sports, Jonathan Weah

11 a.m. - Cap City Sports, 07-27-2023

11:30 a.m. - SPHS West Football Preview Show, 08-04-23

Noon - Still Standing, Wanda Smith

12:30 p.m. - Weekly Chat, Finding Lasting Happiness

1 p.m. -Parenting Game, Campus Safety

1:30 p.m - Simply Fun Cooking, Garden Veggies

2 p.m. - Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Madhur Jaffrey's Instantly Indian

2:30 p.m. - Some Vinyl Thoughts, Craft Vinyl

3 p.m. - Reel Reviews, 08-04-2023

3:30 p.m. - Inside Your City, 07-28-23

4 p.m. Sun Prairie News, 07-24-23

4:30 p.m. - City Meetings Live, Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Commission

6 p.m. - Sun Prairie News, 07-24-23

6:30 p.m. - Historic Indian Agency House, Enduring Skills 2023

7 p.m. -Historic Indian Agency House, French Fur Trade and Metis Clothing & Adornment

7:30 p.m.Historic Indian Agency House, Birchbark Canoe Travel and Maintenance

8 p.m. Rewind

8:30 p.m. Newsmakers

9 p.m. - Wake Up Call, Safer Communities

9:35 p.m. - Front Porch, 05-26-23

10:30 p.m. Still Standing, Wanda Smith

10 p.m. Spine Chilling Cinema, Teenagers from Outer Space

8/10/2023

8 a.m.- Inside Your City, 07-28-23

9 a.m.- City Meetings Live, Tourism Commission

10 a.m. -Colonial Club Commentator

10:30 a.m. - Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:10 a.m. - Colonial Club, Day for Seniors

12:15 p.m. - Juneteenth Celebration 2023

12:30 p.m. - Sun Prairie News, 07-24-23

1 p.m. - Parenting Game, Campus Safety

1:30 p.m. - Simply Fun Cooking, Garden Veggies

2 p.m. - Books and Cooks: Women's History Month with Nadiya Hussain

2:30 p.m - Some Vinyl Thoughts, Craft Vinyl

3 p.m. -Reel Reviews, 08-04-2023

3:30 p.m. -Weekly Chat, Finding Lasting Happiness

4 p.m. - Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How To Get More Done With Less Time.

4:30 p.m. - Building a Referral Mindset, The Foundation

5 p.m. - SPHS West Football Preview Show, 08-04-23

5:30 p.m. - Marc Madness Sports, Jonathan Weah

6 p.m. - City Meetings Live, Public Library Board

7:30 p.m. - Municipal Court, 08-09-23

8:30 p.m. - Tourism Commission, 08-10-23

9:30 p.m. - Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Commission, 08-09-23

11 p.m. - Plan Commission, 08-08-23

8/11/2023

8 a.m. - Colonial Club Commentator

8:30 a.m. - Weekly Chat, Finding Lasting Happiness

9 a.m. - Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

9:30 a.m. - Simply Fun Cooking, Garden Veggies

10 a.m. - Parenting Game, Fitting My Child's Bike Helmet

10:30 a.m. - Wake Up Call, Safer Communities

11:05 a.m. - Front Porch, 05-26-23

12 p.m. - Sun Prairie News, 07-24-23

12:30 p.m. - Inside Your City, 07-28-23

1p.m. - Talk of the Town, Terry McIlroy

3:30 p.m. - Mandir of Madison, August

4 p.m. - Still Standing, Wanda Smith

4:30 p.m. - Some Vinyl Thoughts, Craft Vinyl

5 p.m. - Reel Reviews, 08-10-2023

5:30 p.m. - Inside Your City, 07-28-23

6 p.m. - Sun Prairie News, 07-24-23

6:30 p.m. - Roundabout Sun Prairie, 07-18-23

7 p.m. - SPHS West Football Preview Show, 08-04-23

7:30 p.m. - Marc Madness Sports, Jonathan Weah

8 p.m. - Cap City Sports, 07-27-2023

8:30 p.m. - Historic Indian Agency House, Enduring Skills 2023

9 p.m. - Historic Indian Agency House, Metis Step Dancing

9:50 - p.m. Historic Indian Agency House, French Fur Trade and Metis Clothing & Adornment

10:20 p.m. - Juneteenth Celebration 2023

10:30 p.m. - Reel Reviews, 08-10-2023

11 p.m. -Spine Chilling Cinema, Teenagers from Outer Space

KIDS-4

8/9/2023

8 a.m. - CHMS Band and Orchestra, 2-28-23

9 a.m. - PMMS Band, 02-20-23

9:45 a.m. PVMS Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23

10:30 a.m. - PVMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra

11 a.m. - Elementary Orchestra, 02-27-23

11:30 a.m. - PMMS Orchestra, 03-02-23

12:30 p.m. - Elementary Orchestra, 02-20-23

1 p.m. - Middle School Jazz Fest, 03-03-23

2 p.m. - All City Choir Fest, 03-06-23

2:45 p.m. - PMMS 6th Gr Band, 02-20-23

3 p.m. - CHMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23

3:30 p.m. - Swing Into Spring Concert

5:45 p.m. - Band-O-Rama, 4-3-23

7 p.m. - All City Orchestra, 4-20-23

7:45 p.m. - PVMS Band, 5-4-23

8 p.m. - PMMS band, 5-9-23

8:45 p.m. - PVMS Orchestra, 5-9-23

9:30 p.m. - PVMS Choir, 5-11-23

10:15 p.m. - CHMS Band, 5-11-23

11 p.m. - PMMS Choir, 5-16-23

11:45 p.m. - PMMS Choir, 12-13-22

8/10/2023

8 a.m. - 8-Bit Crew

9 p.m. - A Bunch of Random People

10:45 a.m. - Read Aloud, Dr Seuss

11 a.m. - Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas

12:30 p.m. - Banananana Boat

1:30 p.m. - Controversy Crew

2:30 p.m. - Dab Police

3:45 p.m. - The Kitchen, Pancakes

4 p.m. - Dogs Eat Bacon

5:30 p.m. - Eight Electric Actors

7:15 p.m. - The Ogily Boogily Monster

7:30 p.m. - Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

9 p.m. - Gryffindorians

10:30 p.m. - Hashtag Builtdifferent

8/11/2023

8 a.m. - Miller & Mike

8:45 a.m. - Mark Hayward

9:30 a.m. - Ocean Odyssey

10 a.m. - Sun Prairie Library Tour

10:30 a.m. - Kidsplay

11:15 a.m. - Library, Zoozort

11:30 a.m. - Ken Lonnquist

12:30 p.m. - Fox & Branch

1:15 p.m. - CHMS Choir, 5-16-23

2 p.m. - PMMS Choir, 5-16-23

2:30 p.m. - PMMS Orchestra, 5-23-23

3:30 p.m. - PMMS Choir, 5-16-23

4:15 p.m. - Prairie Home Show, Winter 2023

4:30 p.m. - CHMS Orchestra, 5-18-23

5 p.m. - CHMS Band, 5-11-23

5:45 p.m. - PVMS Choir, 5-11-23

6:30 p.m. - PMMS band, 5-9-23

7:15 p.m. - PVMS Orchestra, 5-9-23

8 p.m. - Read Your Heart Out

9:15 p.m. Things to do When You're Bored

9:30 p.m. - Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

10 p.m. - SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22

10:45 p.m. - Taking Care of Cooper

11 p.m. - SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

  