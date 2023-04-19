Working together
The 4- and 5-year-olds also made thank-you cards, and their teachers talked to them about how they can be kind. 

Working with colorful beads and pipe cleaners, about 15 preschoolers at the Learning Experience in Sun Prairie create friendship bracelets. As they choose the colors, they’re doing more than just making gifts for teachers and parents; they’re learning kindness. They’ll also make thank-you cards as part of the lesson.

The activities are part of the preschool’s curriculum on philanthropy, and during April, the Learning Center is raising funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and teaching the preschoolers a little about the organization and its mission.

