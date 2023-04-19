Working with colorful beads and pipe cleaners, about 15 preschoolers at the Learning Experience in Sun Prairie create friendship bracelets. As they choose the colors, they’re doing more than just making gifts for teachers and parents; they’re learning kindness. They’ll also make thank-you cards as part of the lesson.
The activities are part of the preschool’s curriculum on philanthropy, and during April, the Learning Center is raising funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and teaching the preschoolers a little about the organization and its mission.
During circle time, they learn from Grace the Greyhound and Charity the Chihuahua, the Learning Experience characters, about granting wishes to others.
April’s Let’s Grant Wishes theme is a four-week curriculum at the school, where the students become more aware of others with illnesses and how they help.
As they learn about other worlds, the lessons also help children be more compassionate toward their classmates, according to a Learning Experience video explaining the curriculum.
The Star visited the school during week two, which explores the theme, “Wishes take muscle,” as the children created friendship bracelets and learned how they can make an impact.
The unit will culminate with the center’s first Let’s Grant Wishes Spring Extravaganza April 29, when the community is invited for activities, raffles, face painting and more from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to raise funds.
The curriculum is also intended to build the preschoolers’ self esteem as they make a difference in others’ lives, and as part of it, students will learn to sign the words for “kind,” “give” and “happy.”
According to the Learning Experience’s director, Elba Garcia, teaching sign language is especially useful with the littlest of all the learners – infants.
The students' families are raising funds for the Make-A-Wish foundation throughout the month, and the money raised by Learning Experience Early Childhood Center will help create hope for children battling terminal illness.
While the Learning Experience teaches all of the fundamentals in preparation for kindergarten, the unit on Make-A-Wish “brings their heart” into learning about philanthropy, said Director Becky Davis, as they begin to understand kindness, compassion and caring for their community.