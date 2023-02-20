Sun Prairie police charged a 27-year-old Madison man for resisting an officer and threatening an officer in connection with a Feb. 18 traffic stop near the intersection of South Walker Way and West Main Street.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said an officer initiated a traffic stop for moving violations near the intersection at 10:45 p.m. Police arrested the driver, Jose Rodriguez, 27, of Madison for second offense operating while under the influence of intoxicants and charges of threatening an officer, resisting/obstructing, and bail jumping
According to Cox, Rodriguez clenched his fist and attempted to pull away while officers were arresting him.
While being transported to the Public Safety Building, Rodriguez also allegedly made a threat that he would peel the officer’s face off and eat it.
Officers transported Rodriguez to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Police unable to substantiate alleged armed confrontationCox said Sun Prairie Police were unable to substantiate whether or not a confrontation occurred with a handgun Feb. 17 near Educator Lane and Grove Street in proximity to Sun Prairie East High School, which had no classes Friday because of parent-teacher conferences.
According to Cox, a male driver reported that while southbound on Grove Street, a brown Ford Expedition that was northbound had a driver who pointed a handgun at him with both hands.
Cox said the alleged victim was unable to provide any further description of the vehicle or the suspect other than he was a bald white man with a beard.
Cox said the alleged victim would call if he could remember any more details. Cox said police have been unable to substantiate the incident occurred, and that police do not have enough information to follow up on at this time.
Community Service Officer positions availableThe Sun Prairie Police Department currently has two vacant Community Service Officer positions — one full-time and one part-time — available to be filled by motivated, hard-working individuals who are interested in serving their community.
CSOs are crucial positions that assist with parking complaints, animal complaints, crash scene investigations, department inventory, equipment maintenance and other duties as assigned. Both positions are a great way for individuals get a foot in the door at the SPPD while also providing opportunities to serve the community. Interested applicants should apply through the City of Sun Prairie’s website at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/SunPrairieWI
Winter driving, parking tips issuedWith a weather forecast that includes the possibility of freezing rain and ice in the next few days, the SPPD reminds motorists of frequently issued winter driving and parking tips.
The SPPD advises you to remember these important tips:
• Plan travels and check weather reports. Tell people where you are traveling.
• Be gentle with both the accelerator and brake. Don’t use cruise control. Don’t be overconfident in four-wheel drive vehicles.
• Carry an emergency kit in the back seat of the vehicle (in case the trunk freezes).
• Keep the gas tank at least half full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.
Motorists also should remember that through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m. Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.
Other winter parking regulations motorists should be aware of include:
Alternate Side Parking is available on Wyoming Avenue ONLY, which is in effect from Nov. 15 through March 31.
Snow Emergency Parking — When the city declares a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on any city street until the snow emergency has been canceled.
Motorists can stay informed to confirm whether or not a snow emergency has been declared and if so, when it ends via sunprairiestar.com and these methods: