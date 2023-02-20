Sun Prairie police charged a 27-year-old Madison man for resisting an officer and threatening an officer in connection with a Feb. 18 traffic stop near the intersection of South Walker Way and West Main Street.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said an officer initiated a traffic stop for moving violations near the intersection at 10:45 p.m. Police arrested the driver, Jose Rodriguez, 27, of Madison for second offense operating while under the influence of intoxicants and charges of threatening an officer, resisting/obstructing, and bail jumping

