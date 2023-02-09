As animal adoptions across the country slow down, shelters are over capacity and have begun euthanizing healthy, adoptable animals due to space.
Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is stepping up to help by collaborating with shelters and recue groups near and far to transfer more than 60 dogs and cats over the next week.
DCHS took in the first of a handful of transfers early Thursday, Feb. 9, with 15 dogs from a shelter in Birmingham, Ala.
On Friday, Feb. 10, a transport facilitated by Bissell Pet Foundation will bring over 60 dogs and cats to Dane County from five animal organizations in Louisiana, where they were at great risk for euthanasia. A large rescue truck will bring these animals to DCHS, Angel’s Wish in Verona, Fox Valley Humane Association in Appleton, and Eau Claire Humane Society in Eau Claire so they can find new homes.
“Transport is a lifeline for homeless pets as shelters throughout the nation struggle with overcrowding, lack of veterinary services, and staffing issues,” said Cathy Bissell of Bissell Pet Foundation. “Bissell Pet Foundation is incredibly grateful Dane County Humane Society could open their doors to give these wonderful Louisiana pets a second chance.”
Next week, DCHS will receive transfers of nearly 20 dogs from shelters in Palestine, Texas, and Ardmore, Oklahoma, thanks to a transport by Operation Kindness, and about a dozen cats from Price County, Wisconsin.
Recent data analysis by Shelter Animal Counts shows animal intake is outpacing adoptions in the worst imbalance in four years. This also affects lifesaving transports, with transfers at their lowest amount in four years.
“We want to help as many animals as possible find new beginnings with their new families,” said Lisa Bernard, DCHS Public Relations Coordinator.
“We know how much our community cares about animals," Bernard added. "We hope they will open their homes or tell their family and friends about the amazing animals at DCHS looking for new homes so we can continue to save lives.”
Dane County Humane Society is a private, non-profit, community-supported organization not affiliated with any government agency or national animal welfare organization and relies on the support of the community; learn more online at www.giveshelter.org.