The City of Sun Prairie’s new brand logo and tagline will be unveiled to the Tourism Commission at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the commission’s monthly meeting in the Council Chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St.

Sun Prairie Municipal Building

The Sun Prairie Municipal Building is located at 300 E. Main St. at the corner of Church and Main streets in downtown Sun Prairie.

City Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King said the presentation will be an exciting opportunity for a glimpse of the new brand identity that will represent the City of Sun Prairie.

Jake King

King

Tags