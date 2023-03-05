The City of Sun Prairie’s new brand logo and tagline will be unveiled to the Tourism Commission at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the commission’s monthly meeting in the Council Chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St.
City Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King said the presentation will be an exciting opportunity for a glimpse of the new brand identity that will represent the City of Sun Prairie.
City staff have been working with North Star Place Branding + Marketing, an industry leader in community branding, for the past year to conduct research inside and outside the community about what makes Sun Prairie distinct from other parts of Wisconsin.
The focus of North Star’s research has been centered on uncovering perceptions, attitudes, and experiences that capture Sun Prairie’s unique identity. The brand initiative was comprised of three major components.
Research, insights, and strategy
Extensive qualitative and quantitative research was conducted from April through September 2022. The goal was to collect community responses to identifiers such as Sun Prairie’s greatest assets, best descriptors of the community, existing challenges, ideas about what outsiders say, what’s missing, opportunities, and attributes that people consider to be important to Sun Prairie’s identity.
This information was obtained through qualitative research sessions that included site visits, focus groups, and stakeholder interviews. In addition to gathering insight through conversation, a community survey was distributed throughout Sun Prairie.
City staff were creative in their distribution efforts and disseminated it by attaching it inside the box of pizza orders, creating PSAs at the Sun Prairie Media Center, and tabling at major local events such as the Multicultural Fair, Stuff the Bus, and the Sweet Corn Festival.
An essential piece of insight to capture was how Sun Prairie’s unique identity stands in comparison to other communities.
North Star conducted a Consumer Awareness and Perception Study that was delivered to Madison, surrounding communities in Dane County, and larger cities such as Milwaukee and Chicago.
The purpose of this study was to compare Sun Prairie in regards to the insights of lasting impressions, public schools and extracurricular activities, population growth and new opportunities, diversity and multiculturalism, downtown comparisons, and other community markers.
Creative
The research serves as the foundation for creative development of the Visit Sun Prairie and City of Sun Prairie tagline and logo. North Star provided several creative executions as examples for how the brand could be incorporated into internal and external communication.
Brand elements will be incorporated into public messaging, social media, signage, vehicles, apparel, and infrastructure as well as unify department, organization, and place logos across the city.
Action and implementation
As part of the final report, North Star will provide communication education and rollout guidance, brand action ideas, and a comprehensive 3-Year marketing strategy. They will deliver the final presentation to the Tourism Commission at the March 9 meeting and the March 21 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
If adopted by the council, city staff will move forward this year with incorporating the brand into all digital platforms, communications, and visitor & economic marketing efforts. The goal will be to create entry point signs, business park signs, and municipal wayfinding, in 2024 and in subsequent years, as the budget allows.
“Involvement from the community, neighboring areas, and beyond provided insight about what differentiates Sun Prairie from other communities in Wisconsin,” said Colleen Burke, Downtown Business Improvement District & Tourism Manager. “The brand communicates the message that Sun Prairie is for all, and invites everyone to visit this community to discover what we have to offer.”