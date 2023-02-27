Sun Prairie police have closed their investigation into a Jan. 31 incident at Sun Prairie West High School without any charges. Lt. Ryan Cox made the decision last week after final interviews were concluded.

The investigation resulted from an incident that occurred during the Verona-Sun Prairie West basketball game. According to the dispatch summary and Cox, an officer working the game was informed of a fight in a different part of the building. Police were unable to identify any violations and officers reviewed video to see if there were any law violations. No injuries were reported.

