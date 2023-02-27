Sun Prairie police have closed their investigation into a Jan. 31 incident at Sun Prairie West High School without any charges. Lt. Ryan Cox made the decision last week after final interviews were concluded.
The investigation resulted from an incident that occurred during the Verona-Sun Prairie West basketball game. According to the dispatch summary and Cox, an officer working the game was informed of a fight in a different part of the building. Police were unable to identify any violations and officers reviewed video to see if there were any law violations. No injuries were reported.
Cox told Sgt. Brandon Lingle last week that the final interview was conducted and that no charges would be pursued or referred by the Sun Prairie Police.
Green Bay man charged with attempted armed robberyA 26-year-old Green Bay man is facing 20 years imprisonment in connection with the Feb. 22 attempted armed robbery at McDonald’s, 505 A Street.
According to the criminal complaint, Joseph A. Martin drove the suspect vehicle to the McDonald’s and used a facsimile handgun when he attempted to rob the restaurant at 3:23 a.m. through its drive-through window. When the clerk shut the window — locking it — she backed away with both hands raised and Martin was unable to open the window, so he left.
Police located the vehicle at a Sunfield Street home and called the Dane County Tactical Response Team to respond. The second person to emerge from the apartment where the suspect vehicle was located was Martin, who was taken into custody at 11:27 a.m.
During a search of Martin’s apartment, officers located the fake weapon used to attempt the robbery, as well as clothing matching the clothing worn by the suspect in the video from McDonald’s.
During questioning, a Sun Prairie detective said that only Martin could have driven the vehicle depicted in the video because Martin told police his brother didn’t drive and that he was the sole driver of the vehicle, even though it was in his mother’s name, because only one key existed for the vehicle. Martin admitted that he had stayed at the apartment the day of the attempted armed robbery.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Martin will receive 20 years imprisonment and fined $50,000.
Sun Prairie man arrested for fifth OWI
The Wisconsin State Patrol on Feb. 23 arrested a 46-year-old Sun Prairie man for his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
According to a State Patrol press release, Donald C. Johnson was arrested at 11:51 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 51 at Buckeye Road by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fifth offense.
A State Trooper stopped a vehicle for a defective high mounted stop lamp observed at a red traffic light. Upon making contact with the driver, the Trooper observed signs of impairment. The driver refused Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for OWI 5th offense. The driver was then taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw before custody being turned over to deputies at the Dane County Jail.
Police seeking red pickupSun Prairie Police Department officers are seeking a red pick-up truck in connection with damage found on a vehicle parked at Varsity Bar & Grill, 1205 W. Main St., on Feb. 25.
The struck vehicle was a Subaru Forester, according to Sgt. Jason Lefeber.
Individuals with information should call the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300 or the SPPD non-emergency Dispatch Center number at 608-837-7336.