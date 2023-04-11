No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of a fire caused by welding embers on Monday afternoon, April 10, in the Sun Prairie Business Park.
Assistant Sun Prairie Fire Chief Thane Westermeyer said in a press release that Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a large brush fire threatening a large commercial building in the 1700 block of Columbus Street in the City of Sun Prairie.
Two fire units first on the scene reported heavy smoke from a large brush fire threatening a large commercial building, requiring an additional engine from Station One along with a Ladder truck from Station Two to respond within one minute of the fire status being upgraded.
Additional units responding to the fire included a tender truck and a UTV.
Westermeyer said the fire was knocked down and completely under control within 22 minutes of the initial call. An area of approximately 10 acres in total was burned. Any remaining hot spots were extinguished and all clear of the area was made.
The assistant chief said initial reports indicate no damage to the structure. The cause of the fire is confirmed to be hot embers falling from a welding operation being performed on the water tower near the fire origin.
Sun Prairie EMS (SPEMS) and Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) provided assistance on scene.