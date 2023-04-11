No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of a fire caused by welding embers on Monday afternoon, April 10, in the Sun Prairie Business Park.

Assistant Sun Prairie Fire Chief Thane Westermeyer said in a press release that Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a large brush fire threatening a large commercial building in the 1700 block of Columbus Street in the City of Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Logo (2022)

