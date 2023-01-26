The Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a house fire at 2293 Manley Dr. in the Town of Sun Prairie around 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to Sun Prairie EMS and Fire Chief Chris Garrison, the department responded to a structure fire call and the first unit on scene was an ambulance in the nearby area. When the first fire truck arrived, they had the fire knocked down and contained within a minute.
The unit, occupied by John England and his cat, suffered approximately $150,000 in damage, causing it to be completely inhabitable. England and his cat were evacuated safely and no one was injured. The conjoining unit did not suffer any damage.
“We did what’s called a transitional attack,” Garrison said. “We attacked from the opposite side of the fire so the fire never spread over the second unit.”
EMS Services from Madison, Marshall, Deerfield and Waunakee also appeared on the scene.
“We had great help from our neighboring departments,” Garrison said. “This was a team effort. Everyone did a great job today and nobody was hurt.”
Garrison said they are working with the Red Cross to temporarily relocate those displaced by the fire. The chief said he is unsure about what caused the fire, but reported that it likely started in the bedroom area.
As of 10:30 a.m., investigators were on the scene, but were waiting for the firefighters to eliminate any existing hot spots before entering the building.
“We are very fortunate that one of the neighbors, a young man from next door named Damien, came in and got one of the dogs out of the other side of the building,” Garrison said. “He knew there was a cat on this side, but he wasn’t able to enter due to the flames.”
SPFD confirmed the neighbors in the connecting unit were safely evacuated.
“I was shoveling my driveway and I started to see the smoke,” Damien Wilson said. “I thought at first he just dumped his grill out. When I came over, I heard glass breaking and I saw the flames. I called 911 and told them what was going on.”
Wilson said when he saw the smoke starting to move to the other unit, he went in and got the two dogs out. He and other neighbors made sure England was okay and gave him some clothes since England couldn’t get to his bedroom where the fire started.
“I was watching TV when I first got up and my cat started going crazy,” England said. “I got up to check things out and saw my bedroom was on fire. I have no idea what could’ve started it.”
Fortunately, England’s neighbors checked on him and gave him some clothes before first responders arrived on scene.
“I’m a disabled veteran and now I don’t have a home,” England said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do now.”