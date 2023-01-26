The Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a house fire at 2293 Manley Dr. in the Town of Sun Prairie around 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Sun Prairie EMS and Fire Chief Chris Garrison, the department responded to a structure fire call and the first unit on scene was an ambulance in the nearby area. When the first fire truck arrived, they had the fire knocked down and contained within a minute.

