One female driver was injured and a second, Madison male driver cited in connection with an April 15 crash that closed the intersection of South Grand Avenue and Prairie Lakes Drive for about 30 minutes.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection at 3:18 p.m. Cox said the female driver as traveling eastbound on Prairie Lakes Drive when a westbound vehicle driven by the Madison male turned southbound on to South Grand, resulting in the collision.
Cox said the female was transported for injuries sustained in the crash, and that the male driver, Mathias Raminger age 29, of Madison received a citation for failure to yield right of way and was released.
Police issue 16 warnings, two citations for traffic-related enforcementSun Prairie Police issued 16 warnings and two citations for speeding and traffic-related enforcement, according to the SPPD Dispatch Summary for April 13-17.
Police issued one citation for speeding and 6 warnings, while issued 10 warnings for other traffic violations and one citation.
A review of traffic safety during the April 11 Sun Prairie Public Safety Committee meeting with Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes and SPPD Traffic Sgt. Jason Lefeber included a consensus opinion that more traffic enforcement needs to be done to deter drivers who may feel tempted to speed or conduct themselves in a disorderly manner with their motor vehicles on Sun Prairie’s streets.
Sun Prairie to host Drug Take Back Day on April 22The City of Sun Prairie, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 behind the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.
“Now is a great time to clean out your medicine cabinet and safely dispose of your unwanted or expired medications,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Whether you dispose of unwanted medications at a Drug Take Back event or permanent drug drop box near you, we can each do our part in the fight against the opioid epidemic.”
The effort will continue to bring focus to the issue of prescription medication or drug abuse in Wisconsin. Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.
Find your nearest drug disposal location through the website www.doseofrealitywi.gov
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals and trace amounts are showing up in rivers and lakes.
All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household — no businesses are allowed.
Bring — Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).
Do Not Bring — Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.
• Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.
• Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.
• Illegal substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of Drug Take Back Day and should not be placed in collection containers.
Community members are also reminded that many drug disposal boxes — including one located inside the Main Street foyer at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building — are open year-round for safe disposal of unwanted medications.
Male cited after wrong-way median crashCox said a 39-year-old Sun Prairie man received a citation for failure to notify police of an accident in connection with a wrong-way median crash on April 15.
At 4:14 p.m., police received a report that a black truck smashed into the median near Exit 100 (Reiner Road), then went the wrong way on Highway 151.
Cox said the driver stated that he was northbound on 151 when he was cut off, causing him to swerve and hit the center median. He then drove away from the scene, and parked the truck near the intersection of O’Keeffe Avenue and New Town Drive before leaving on foot.
Cox said the registered owner arrived on scene a short time later and informed police that the driver had asked her to lie about who was driving. Upon completion of the investigation, Christopher Boyce 39, from Sun Prairie received a citation for operator failure to notify police of an accident.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes