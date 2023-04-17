One female driver was injured and a second, Madison male driver cited in connection with an April 15 crash that closed the intersection of South Grand Avenue and Prairie Lakes Drive for about 30 minutes.

SPPD logo

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection at 3:18 p.m. Cox said the female driver as traveling eastbound on Prairie Lakes Drive when a westbound vehicle driven by the Madison male turned southbound on to South Grand, resulting in the collision.

Michael J. Steffes

Michael J. Steffes
DEA National Drug Take Back (2023)

The Sun Prairie Police Department’s April 22 Drug Take Back Day is part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s national campaign, but also the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s campaign to keep unwanted medications away from local water resources by safely disposing of them.

Tags