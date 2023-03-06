Sun Prairie police arrested a 69-year-old Sun Prairie man and referred a 42-year-old Madison man to the Dane County District Attorney to consider charges after the two allegedly were involved in a fight involving a knife and a chair near a residential building in the 700 block of Chase Boulevard on March 4.

SPPD logo

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the fight report at 10:47 a.m.

Medications

The State of Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back Day will be scheduled for Saturday, April 15 — watch the Sun Prairie Star for more details about the Sun Prairie Police Department’s participation.

Tags