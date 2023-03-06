Sun Prairie police arrested a 69-year-old Sun Prairie man and referred a 42-year-old Madison man to the Dane County District Attorney to consider charges after the two allegedly were involved in a fight involving a knife and a chair near a residential building in the 700 block of Chase Boulevard on March 4.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the fight report at 10:47 a.m.
One of the participants in the fight jumped on a bicycle and left the scene of the incident.
Cox said police made contact with some witnesses, one of the witnesses said one of the males was armed with a knife and the other male also had a chair and struck the man with the knife several times.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Austin Spain, 42, of Madison for one count of disorderly conduct, and he was referred to the Dane County District Attorney for charging consideration. He allegedly swung the chair at the second male, striking him several times.
Police arrested Michael Crawford, 69, of Sun Prairie for disorderly conduct while armed and a parole hold, then was taken to the Public Safety Building. He allegedly swung the knife at Spain but did not strike him, according to Cox.
Sun Prairie woman arrested, jailed twice in the same nightIn two separate calls just a few hours apart, a Sun Prairie woman was arrested and jailed March 5 and 6.
Cox said officers responded to the 100 block of Cannery Place at 6:41 p.m. after she refused to leave a Cannery Place apartment.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Amanda Corrie, 25, of Sun Prairie for domestic disorderly conduct, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
At 12:56 a.m., police received a second call from the same address.
The male victim notified police she made contact with him— in violation of the 72-hour no-contact provision. She kicked the male victim over a sofa, causing him injury and the sofa to break. She also bit the male victim.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Amanda Corrie, 25, of Sun Prairie for domestic DC, domestic damage to property domestic battery, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Drug Take Back Day set for April 15The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) recently announced that on Saturday April 15 it will coordinate a Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative throughout Wisconsin.
The Prescription Drug Take Back Day goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern, because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, and abused.
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Removing potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances from the state’s medicine cabinets helps to prevent them from going into our water supply.
Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world.
The Sun Prairie Police Department has a 24-hour Med Drop Box located in the Main Street foyer between City Hall and the Sun Prairie Police Department’s East Precinct at 300 E. Main St. The Med Drop box is available for the safe disposal of all types of drugs.
Reach for The Star for more details about Drug Take Back Day as April 15 approaches.
Bound for detoxification, male arrested for bail jumpingSun Prairie police who were asked to transport an intoxicated male from the St. Mary’s Sun Prairie Emergency Center to the Tellurian Detoxification Center arrested him.
Cox said police responded to the facility at 10:16 a.m. to transport 57-year-old Michael Walls of Madison for treatment.
Police conducted a routine computerized record check and learned Walls had four open cases with bail conditions that required him not to consume any alcoholic beverages. Police transported Walls to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.