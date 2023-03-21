PAC Acquisitions buys Sun Prairie Golf Course

Effective March 11, 2023, PAC Acquisitions officially purchased Sun Prairie Golf Course from Leon Veith and the Veith family. The new owners are rapidly working to get the course ready, with an April 6 high school boys golf match and an anticipated public opening day of April 8.
Carter Simon (shown here as a Sun Prairie High School sophomore) follows through with a drive. Simon, who went on to play golf collegiately, will now work in the pro shop at Prairie Pines Golf Club, formerly known as Sun Prairie Golf Course, after PAC Acquisitions bought the facility from the Veith Family.
The Sun Prairie Golf Course opened another chapter on March 11, when PAC Acquisitions officially purchased the course from the Veith family.
The Sun Prairie Lions Club established the Sun Prairie Country Club course designed by Homer Fieldhouse, a golf course architect native to Wisconsin who was the brains behind roughly 60 courses built in the Midwest, with the local course being among his first designs premiering back in 1961.
Leon Veith and his family purchased the course from the club in 1982 and changed the name to Sun Prairie Golf Course.
Like others in Sun Prairie, Pete and Jenny Simon from PAC Acquisitions heard rumors about the possible closure of the course.
Pete has played golf at Sun Prairie since age 13 and has known the Veith family for longer than that. Much has changed since then. Prairie Athletic Club has hosted men’s golf leagues at the course for decades, so he was surprised when the Veiths approached him about buying the course.
“We’d just like to say of thank you to the Veiths for their 39 years and allowing that legacy of the course to continue with us,” Jenny Simon said.
With the new chapter comes a new name — Prairie Pines Golf Club — along with plans for renovation, hosting more events and more. Prairie Athletic Club members can currently add a Prairie Pines Golf course admission on to their PAC membership.
The season will begin quickly for Prairie Pines when they host a Big Eight High School Boys golf meet on April 6. Tony Hudzinski — a real estate agent and former co-owner of Ski’s Saloon — has agreed to join the Prairie Pines team temporarily as head groundskeeper. “He has been a superintendent on multiple courses, most recently Stoughton Country Club and then The Oaks,” Pete Simon said.
Both Pete and Jenny Simon said they have been pleasantly surprised at the number of applications they have already received to fill food and beverage, PGA professional, pro shop and grounds crew positions at Prairie Pines.
Jenny Simon said their son, Carter — a past Sun Prairie High School and collegiate golfer — will be working in the pro shop and their daughter, Grace, will be working as events coordinator.
Outings?
The Simons said that because of the rumors that the course was closing, then being sold, many groups who had scheduled outings canceled or changed them to move away from Prairie Pines.
“We may do some smaller outings,” Pete Simon added. “But I don’t foresee us ever being . . . I don’t think we want outings to be our niche.” He said like other PAC properties, they want Prairie Pines to be family-oriented and offer lessons in an expanded practice area to enable both Sun Prairie West and East high schools to practice there.
“Our son played a higher level college golf. He could certainly help out [with lessons] — in fact, he’s really good at it. But I think we need to find that PGA professional that puts in the time and effort to have that [instructor] title,” Pete Simon added.
The Simons both said they are looking forward to providing the same level of service at Prairie Pines that they have at PAC for more than 45 years — and emphasized that current Sun Prairie Golf Course members and non-members are welcome to the course when it opens around April 8 (weather dependent).
Pete Simon said he will also be working out at the course and going back and forth from PAC to the course. He said he is excited about the change and the potential of learning all course operations from mowing to greens management and more.
“I just want to get there,” he added, “and get to work.”