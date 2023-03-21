PAC Acquisitions buys Sun Prairie Golf Course

The Sun Prairie Golf Course opened another chapter on March 11, when PAC Acquisitions officially purchased the course from the Veith family.

The Sun Prairie Lions Club established the Sun Prairie Country Club course designed by Homer Fieldhouse, a golf course architect native to Wisconsin who was the brains behind roughly 60 courses built in the Midwest, with the local course being among his first designs premiering back in 1961.

Effective March 11, 2023, PAC Acquisitions officially purchased Sun Prairie Golf Course from Leon Veith and the Veith family. The new owners are rapidly working to get the course ready, with an April 6 high school boys golf match and an anticipated public opening day of April 8.
Carter Simon (shown here as a Sun Prairie High School sophomore) follows through with a drive. Simon, who went on to play golf collegiately, will now work in the pro shop at Prairie Pines Golf Club, formerly known as Sun Prairie Golf Course, after PAC Acquisitions bought the facility from the Veith Family.

