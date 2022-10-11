In celebration of National Manufacturing Day, Pro-Active Engineering opened its doors to the public for tours on Friday, Oct. 7.
Visitors saw and learned about the state-of-the-art equipment and processes at Pro-Active Engineering, located at 350 Business Park Dr. in Sun Prairie, which have been continuously updated since the company was established in 1996.
Visitors were guided on tours led by Vice President Paul Schwanbeck. These tours taught visitors about high volume PCB manufacturing, quick turn prototyping, box build and product design and engineering services. The event was an opportunity for Pro-Active Engineering to showcase their dedication to staying at the forefront of technology by promoting a national initiative day that celebrates American manufacturing.
Within the next year, Pro-Active Engineering will be undergoing a $1.6 million expansion and add more equipment.
The Manufacturing Institute, with the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association as a founding partner, promoted MFG Day. This day-long event is all about celebrating and recognizing the skilled workers in manufacturing and their contribution to modern manufacturing. Along with a slew of other initiatives, they are committed to supporting women and veterans with skills training programs that will help them advance their career in manufacturing.
Manufacturing Day is an initiative that many manufacturers have already taken part in and it’s just one of the ways they’re working to create a better future for every person who has been affected by trade disruptions or uncertainty. More information on Manufacturing Day can be found here: www.mfgday.com.
Since 1996, Pro-Active Engineering Inc. has been providing professional electronic design, engineering services, PCB layout, quick- turn prototyping, board assembly, and box build assembly services for a wide range of industries including: industrial equipment, medical devices, led lighting, IoT devices, energy systems, pharmaceutical devices, military/defense, UAV, unmanned systems and scientific/research equipment. The company operates a 45,000-square-foot facility in Sun Prairie, WI.