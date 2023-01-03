Every quarter, the Sun Prairie American Legion and Auxiliary sponsor an opportunity to donate blood.
The next American Red Cross Community Blood Drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, from 1-6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St. Red Cross will be collecting whole blood and double red cells.
January is National Blood Donor Month. There is typically a slowdown of blood donations during the holiday season and winter months but last month’s extreme winter weather throughout the U.S. led to the cancellation of more than 300 Red Cross Blood drives in the Eastern and Midwestern states and about 9,000 potential donations went uncollected. Red Cross is working hard to increase reserves. Because blood cannot be made synthetically, volunteer donors are the only source for providing it to those who in need.
Red Cross has changed eligibility for females to give Power Red donations and O-, O+, A- and B- donors now may be eligible to maximize one donation and help more patients. Female donors need to be a minimum 5’3” in height and minimum weight 150 lbs. Male donors need to be a minimum 5’1” in height and minimum weight 130 lbs, which has not changed.
Donating blood is completely safe. A donor cannot contract any diseases from donating blood because a sterile kit is used once and thrown away. Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need.
Red Cross and the American Legion and Auxiliary appreciate the volunteers and supporters who have given their time and blood donations to enable Red Cross to perform its lifesaving mission.