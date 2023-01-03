Every quarter, the Sun Prairie American Legion and Auxiliary sponsor an opportunity to donate blood.

The next American Red Cross Community Blood Drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, from 1-6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St. Red Cross will be collecting whole blood and double red cells.

Sun Prairie United Methodist Church
Sun Prairie United Methodist Church (above), located at 702 North St., will host an American Legion Blood Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

