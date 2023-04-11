Portion of SPU water letter to west side residents

This a portion of letter sent by Sun Prairie Utilities to west side Sun Prairie residents informing them of a fluoride level violation in their drinking water that occurred in late February and early March. SPU worked with the Department of Natural Resources to resolve the problem, but some residents are complaining that notification wasn't fast enough.

Roughly 8,000 near west side Sun Prairie residents are reacting to a letter sent last week by Sun Prairie Utilities describing a Department of Natural Resources violation for fluoride in their drinking water.

The letter, entitled “Important information about your drinking water,” described a Tier 2 violation in which Sun Prairie Utilities exceeded the fluoride maximum contaminant level (MCL), which is a violation of state and federal drinking water standards.

Del Mineard Jr., shown here at the March 29 Wisconsin Department of Transportation public information meeting about the Westmount-Highway 19 intersection in the cafeteria at Meadow View Elementary School, reacted angrily to a Sun Prairie Utilities letter informing him and 7,999 other residents of water quality violations more than a month after they happened.

