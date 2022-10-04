On Thursday, Oct. 6th, RSVP of Dane County will hold its 50th Anniversary Volunteer Appreciation Event for over 200 RSVP volunteers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fields Reserve, Stoughton.

In 2021, despite the pandemic, 1,021 volunteers served 121,771, helping Dane County residents of all ages. Nineteen volunteers will be honored with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award (4,000 hours) and sixty-two volunteers will receive RSVP’s Length of Service Award (twenty years). One Sun Prairie volunteer will receive an award.

