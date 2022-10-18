Shelter from the Storm Ministries (SFTSM) is hosting Kindness 4 Kids on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 6-9 p.m. at The Loft at 132 in Sun Prairie.

Formerly known as Hearts for the Homeless, Kindness 4 Kids is their seventh annual event. The event is their largest fundraiser of the year, benefiting homeless children and their moms.

