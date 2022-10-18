Shirley Steinbeck
Shirley Steinbeck

 Contributed/Diana Jost

RSVP volunteer Shirley Steinbeck of Sun Prairie was honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award for serving 4,000 hours of volunteer service to her community.

She received this award at the RSVP of Dane County’s 50th Anniversary Volunteer Appreciation Event on Oct. 6.

