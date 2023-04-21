Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser presented six proclamations recognizing a variety of causes during the April 18 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Cindy Burtley and Kristin Grissom accepted the city Arbor Day proclamation on behalf of the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department; and Deputy City Clerk Yessi Arce accepted the proclamation for Municipal Clerks Week (see all the proclamations with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Sun Prairie West Girls Flag Football Coach Chelsea Alt gratefully accepted a proclamation honoring the team for its participation in a girls flag football tournament at the Green Bay Packers practice facility at Lambeau Field.
“I’m honored to receive this proclamation to have the opportunity to lead such an amazing group of young women who have taken a leap of faith with trying something new while trusting me as their coach and leader throughout this process,” Alt said.
“There once was a time when I was told I could not play football simply because I was a girl. So to stand here today and be recognized for our accomplishments — we’re breaking barriers and showing the world that women belong in every space is a dream come true,” Alt said.
“The young women on this team have put in a commendable amount of effort and have inspired a large number of girls and women throughout the state — in particular, a mother and father who saw our news story and attended the Green Bay Packers event reached out to me to praise me on how this event inspired their girls to have confidence believe in themselves and gave them hope that one day they too can play the game of football,” Alt added.
“This sport has the power to transform a life and change the course for women of all backgrounds,” Alt said, adding that women’s flag football is a collegiate sport in several colleges, “and can provide a life changing opportunity for the young women in our Sun Prairie community.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” Alt said, “but I invite each and every one of you to invest in and support the growth and development of girls flag football in the state of Wisconsin starting with the City of Sun Prairie.”
Dane County District 19 Supervisor Brenda Yang accepted the Hmong Heritage Month proclamation. She introduced several Hmong leaders who assisted with the presentation of the Hmong New Year celebration in Dane County that drew a record 10,000 spectators this year.
“Mayor, your council members and leaders in the City of Sun Prairie, I urge you to continue partnering and connecting with these Hmong leaders for they have a wealth of knowledge and know how to support the Hmong community of Sun Prairie,” Yang said.
“When I made the decision to run for Dane County Board, what I hoped to accomplish through my time on the board is to help further our understanding of each other,” Yang said. “And in Dane County, we talk a lot about diversity, equity and inclusion but a lot of us fail to realize the first step towards Diversity Equity and Inclusion is representation.”
Westside Elementary Principal Nikki Harcus accepted a proclamation honoring her achievements that included being named Association of Wisconsin School Administrators Elementary School Principal of the Year.
“I just wanted to say, first of all, what an honor it’s been to be the principal of Westside Elementary, but also to be a part of the Sun Prairie community,” Harcus told the audience and those watching on KSUN. “This is truly a wonderful community to be a part of that wraps their arms around kids and families and teachers every day. And I’ve seen so many acts of kindness and so many wonderful things since being principal of Westside Elementary. It’s my dream job, and I look forward to many years to come. So thank you — thank you.”
Shelley Joan Weiss, Wisconsin Commissioner for the Interstate Compact for Equal Educational Opportunities for Military Children and a Sun Prairie resident, thanked Esser for the proclamation honoring April as the Month of the Military Child.
“First and foremost, I want to thank the military families that came tonight with their children. They have had had long busy days. And we have veterans with us and we have people who are actively serving and their children serve read along with them,” Weiss said. “Thank you very much for taking the time to come down. I want to thank the city council, I want to thank all of Sun Prairie. Some know and some have heard this for me that I want to make sure Sun Prairie puts their stake in the ground as the most supportive community in the state of Wisconsin for military families and military children. We have a very long and proud history of supporting the military in Sun Prairie and it continues with our city council recognizing military families and military children and all of you supporting them. So thank you very, very much. I appreciate it.”
Watch the council meeting online by logging on to ksun.tv and scrolling to the Video On Demand area, then searching for the April 18, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.