Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser presented six proclamations recognizing a variety of causes during the April 18 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.

Cindy Burtley and Kristin Grissom accepted the city Arbor Day proclamation on behalf of the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department; and Deputy City Clerk Yessi Arce accepted the proclamation for Municipal Clerks Week (see all the proclamations with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).

Chelsea Alt and Mayor Esser (2023)

RIGHT: Sun Prairie West High School Girls Flag Football Coach Chelsea Alt (left) accepted a proclamation from Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser (right) recognizing the team’s accomplishment in a recent tournament at the Green Bay Packers facility at Lambeau Field.
Harcus and friends with Mayor Esser

District 3 Alders Maureen Crombie (third from left) and Mike Jacobs (second from right) joined Mayor Paul Esser (right) in Westside Elementary School Principal Nikk Harcus accepting a proclamation. Harcus was recently named Association of Wisconsin School Administrators 2023 Elementary School Principal of the Year in Wisconsin.
Purple Up Day

Shelley Joan Weiss (second from right) joined military families to accept a proclamation from Mayor Paul Esser (right) honoring April 18 as Purple Up Day as part of April being the Month of the Military Family.

