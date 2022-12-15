SPPD logo

A 34-year-old Spring Green man was charged Dec. 14 in Dane County Circuit Court with possession of methamphetamine in connection with a Nov. 30 incident in Sun Prairie.

According to the criminal complaint, Aaron A. Miller was also charged with felony bail jumping in connection with the incident that occurred at Goodwill, located in the 2100 block of McCoy Road, at 4:59 p.m.