A 34-year-old Spring Green man was charged Dec. 14 in Dane County Circuit Court with possession of methamphetamine in connection with a Nov. 30 incident in Sun Prairie.
According to the criminal complaint, Aaron A. Miller was also charged with felony bail jumping in connection with the incident that occurred at Goodwill, located in the 2100 block of McCoy Road, at 4:59 p.m.
A loss prevention officer at the store identified Miller as concealing merchandise underneath his clothing. Before an officer made contact with Miller, he saw Miller conceal items of clothing.
During a search of Miller’s vehicle, officers located a plastic bag containing a syringe with a liquid substance as well as a bag concealed beneath the floorboard of the truck that contained .8 grams of methamphetamines.
Miller has already been charged with forgery this year in March—a case that is awaiting trial—which led to the bail jumping charge.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Miller will receive 9 years and six months imprisonment, be fined $20,000 and have his driver’s license suspended for five years.
Suspect surrenders after fleeing police
A 40-year-old Sun Prairie man who ran from police following a Dec. 13 traffic stop ended up being arrested after he turned himself in two days later.
Sgt. Brandon Lingle of the Sun Prairie Police Department said an officer stopped the vehicle in a dead-end parking lot near East Main Street and East Linnerud Drive at 2:17 a.m., and the driver hopped out of the vehicle and ran away from officers.
A K-9 track was unsuccessful, but the suspect left his ID and wallet behind in the vehicle he had run from.
Two days later, the man turned himself into police. Lingle said officers arrested Raymond Toro Ortiz, 40, of Sun Prairie for resisting or obstructing an officer, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. He also received a citation for operating after revocation.
City handles 27 parking calls
Lingle said after 4.2 inches of snow fell in the Sun Prairie area on Wednesday night that city road crews cleared city streets quickly. Combined with the cancellation of classes on Dec. 15 by the Sun Prairie Area School District, that combined to keep road crashes reduced.
Lingle said one city snow plow struck a vehicle during snow removal operations Dec. 14-15.
Sun Prairie police handled 27 parking calls from Dec. 12-15, with most of those resulting on citations for parking on city designated snow emergency routes.
From Dec. 1 through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow emergency route in the City of Sun Prairie from midnight until 7 a.m. Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.
The Sun Prairie Police Department reminds motorists driving in snow conditions to be prepared for winter conditions which could threaten their safety because rain and snow are being forecast intermittently during the next week.
Additionally, Ready Wisconsin, part of the Wisconsin Emergency Management Team, provides a great deal of information on winter weather safety. A list of items for an emergency winter kit is available on the ReadyWisconsin website at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/make-a-kit/.