SSM Health on Wednesday, May 3 announced plans to build a new Ambulatory Surgery Center on its existing Sun Prairie campus at 2840 O’Keeffe Ave., with emergency patients being directed to other nearby facilities.

The St. Mary’s facility was initially constructed as an emergency center designed to provide emergency care due to the length of time required to get to St. Mary’s in Madison.

Kyle Nondorf

