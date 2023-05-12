The Sun Prairie Wellness Coalition on Saturday kicked off its celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month with an event featuring a live band, keynote speaker and art from local students.
Stigma Free SP, the coalition’s new campaign that will last through May, encourages residents to have open and positive conversations about mental health. The coalition is inviting Sun Prairie residents to sign a pledge acknowledging the importance of mental wellness and committing to engaging with the topic head-on.
“The goal of our event today and our month-long campaign is to normalize the conversation and raise awareness surrounding mental wellness,” said Christine Bright, who MC’d the event. “Mental wellness is essential for a healthy, thriving community.”
On Saturday, at Central Heights Middle School, the campaign opened with a performance by the Project Brave Band of Waunakee, fronted by local musician and 2022 Madison Area Music Award winner Shekinah King.
Local author Chuck Murphree, a former Waunakee teacher who has penned two novels about grief, abuse and mental health, spoke to the crowd after the music.
Murphree shared his own journey with anxiety, depression and trauma, and how tragedies in his life brought him to being a mental health advocate. He advised the crowd to define their own coping strategies and social supports, even if they weren’t needed right now.
“We need to take care of ourselves and figure out what works for us while we’re feeling good,” Murphree said. “When that onslaught comes, of the darkness that happens, it’s hard to assess that stuff in that moment.”
Murphree spoke about his relationship with Thich Nhat Hanh, the late writer and Buddhist monk whose work helped to introduce meditation and mindfulness to the Western world.
“(Hanh’s) ideas of impermanence were key to my path of healing,” Murphree said. “I realized I can heal. I won’t always feel this way … but I also have to learn how to suffer.”
Also at the event, artwork by Sun Prairie students was displayed, highlighting mental health challenges and journeys.
Stigma Free SP will continue with additional events throughout the month, including a mental health and wellness bazaar, hosted Saturday, May 13 at the Hilltop Campus, 220 Kroncke Drive, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Residents interested in taking the Stigma Free SP pledge can do so on the Sun Prairie Wellness Coalition’s website, or at any of this month’s events.