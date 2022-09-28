Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333 dedicated a United-in-Service stone to the Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville. On Saturday, Sept. 17, members of Post 333 traveled to the Highground to attend the stone dedication.
UIS stones remind everyone of how important our communities and families are when our veterans come home. “We are all united because the human cost of war is shared by everyone,” remarked Dennis Norton of Post 333.
The stones are placed around the map of Wisconsin at the end of the main walkway at The Highground. They are 12” x 12” x2” cut from granite and allow for three lines of wording. Post 333’s stone is engraved with “AMERICAN LEGION 333—SUN PRAIRIE, WI—FOR GOD AND COUNTRY.”
In the contingent from Post 333 were Shirley Petersen, Bev Marchant, Kathy Johnson, Norton, Commander Jim Valley and Gary Petersen.
Valley and Norton actually placed the stone along the west border of the State of Wisconsin area at The Highground.
The Highground Veterans Memorial Park is a 155-acre park whose mission is to “Honor, Educate and Heal” veterans, families and all who visit. Located three miles west of Neillsville in central Wisconsin, it is the nation’s largest, staffed veterans park.
Including more than a dozen tributes, The Highground also includes a museum with changing exhibits, a gift shop, pavilions, picnic areas and four miles of hiking trails. The Highground hosts several events throughout the year, including veterans retreats, helicopter and military vehicle expos, veterans reunions, education days, motorcycle rides and an annual bike tour.
The grounds encompass one state and one national tribute along with many other tributes. The Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans Tribute “Fragments” was the first tribute placed on the grounds in 1988. It is also the home of the National Native American Vietnam Veterans Memorial which was selected by the Congress of Native American Indians in 1994.
The walkways of the main plaza are lined with hundreds of granite Legacy Honor Stones that families or groups have purchased in honor of loved ones. These stones help support The Highground’s continuing mission to Honor, Educate and Heal while leaving a lasting tribute to those they wish to honor.
Legacy Honor Stones can be purchased throughout the year and are then installed during one of the placement ceremonies that are scheduled May through October.
The Meditation Honor Stones can be viewed in the Meditation Garden Shelter. Korean Honor Stones are polished black granite to honor Korean War Veterans on the walkway walls and on the rice paddies. The burgundy granite stones are located in the Military Working Dog Tribute area.