Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333 dedicated a United-in-Service stone to the Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville. On Saturday, Sept. 17, members of Post 333 traveled to the Highground to attend the stone dedication.

UIS stones remind everyone of how important our communities and families are when our veterans come home. “We are all united because the human cost of war is shared by everyone,” remarked Dennis Norton of Post 333.

