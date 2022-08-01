Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry Tour

Catie Badsing, manager of Food Security Programs for the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, showed off the empty pantry shelves during a July 29 tour (see the related video on The Star's Facebook page in the Videos section). The pantry is hoping that by asking for community donations, it will help fill the shelves.

 Chris Mertes

Dane County food pantry coordinators now challenged with keeping shelves stocked to meet increasing demands could soon receive assistance from a $2 million emergency grant program recently announced by the county executive’s office.

Introduced at the Dane County Board’s July 21 meeting, the new program is aimed at helping pantries continue to deliver food to families in need. Another $98,500 is set to help the Badger Prairie Needs Network purchase a truck to transport donated food from Epic and a new Costco store in Verona.

