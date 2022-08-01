Dane County food pantry coordinators now challenged with keeping shelves stocked to meet increasing demands could soon receive assistance from a $2 million emergency grant program recently announced by the county executive’s office.
Introduced at the Dane County Board’s July 21 meeting, the new program is aimed at helping pantries continue to deliver food to families in need. Another $98,500 is set to help the Badger Prairie Needs Network purchase a truck to transport donated food from Epic and a new Costco store in Verona.
A press release announcing the grant notes that some pantries are reporting long lines and have run short on food.
“The high cost of food is impacting more people in our community than ever before,” said County Executive Joe Parisi in the release. “A trip to the grocery store is not what it used to be, and the result of that is more families in need of emergency food supplies, including the elderly and people of color in our community.”
Josh Wescott, chief of staff for the county executive, said Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN), which serves the Fitchburg, Verona and South Madison area, approached county staff about the need for a truck. According to Lisa Marshall, a BPNN volunteer, that pantry recovers food from Epic and Costco but needed a truck that could accommodate a full pallet of food, so the volunteers did not have to break pallets down for transport. BPNN also shares food resources with other pantries, Marshall said.
Food pantries throughout the region are indicating record numbers of families served, Wescott said. The county’s assistance fund could be used to purchase vehicles or equipment to move surplus food or simply to restock shelves.
The county board is expected to approve the grant program in August, Wescott said.
“What we’re trying to recognize is that we're at a point with the costs of groceries, the cost of rent, and the cost of fuel, we’re at a place where pantries are reporting to us that they’re seeing a shift in their clientele, they’re seeing more elderly folks, they’re certainly seeing more families of color impacted by poverty,” Wescott said. “It’s just further evidence that the times we’re in right now are causing new challenges and new concerns for people.”
The grant fund is intended to help individuals struggling to make ends meet.
Wescott said other creative partnerships like BPNN with Epic and Costco can also help keep food pantries stocked.
Local food pantries in the northern Dane County area are also reporting an increase in clientele.
In Sun Prairie, the pantry is asking for donations from the public after serving a record 600 families in June and approaching the record in July by serving about 550 families, according to Catie Badsing, manager of food security programs for the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
“The one place that folks can reliably come and to help their household budget is to come here,” Badsing said, adding that pantry clients have cited high gas prices and inflated costs for items as reasons they’re using the pantry. “That's what we're seeing.”
A Friday, July 29 tour of the pantry showed some bare shelves inside the Sun Prairie pantry, which is located at Sunshine Place at 18 Rickel Road. The Sun Prairie pantry even offers some personal care items, laundry detergent and dish washing soap that typically can’t be obtained with Food Share cards — if they are available.
The pantry will have to purchase more food to re-stock its shelves because food drives held during the school year aren’t available to supplement the pantry’s supply, and the Stamp Out Hunger food driver was canceled this year.
In addition, Badsing said, Market Street Diner — which helped supply some baked goods to the pantry, recently closed. Other grocery retailers are ordering just enough to stock their own shelves which means very little leftover food to be donated to the pantry.
At the same time, the Sun Prairie pantry is distributing free lunches for kids 18 and younger with Sun Prairie Community Schools through Aug. 26 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. at The Element apartments, 11:45 a.m. at Rolling Prairie Apartments and at 12:30 p.m. at Vandenburg Park in an effort to supplement family hunger. The pantry is also giving out Weekend Wellness Boxes at Sunshine Place on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m.. Fridays from 12-3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9-11 a.m.
The Village of Waunakee has seen growth in the population but also in food insecurity, said Kathy Gundrum. She noted that families can visit the food pantry for supplemental groceries and allow their finances to go to rent or prescription costs, both of which are rising.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, about 10 to 15 families visited the Waunakee Food pantry each week. The weekly clientele has grown to between 20 to 40 families, Gundrum said.
When the pantry shelves run low, volunteers like Cheryll Gerhmann visit grocery stores to restock.
Gerhmann said the pantry’s stock was once full; today it’s about two-thirds empty, causing her to purchase food.
“It’s difficult to keep up with demand,” she said.
Many partners help, according to Gerhmann, who noted milk and eggs are donated from farmers and community members.
Waunakee has received assistance with ARPA funds to purchase fresh meat and fruits but that is over at the end of the year. ARPA funds have also subsidized the food pantry’s rent and utilities and the purchase of a new refrigerator and freezer.
The number of families visiting the DeForest Windsor Food Pantry has also picked up, according to coordinator Keith Manke, with some clientele visiting twice a month, but the majority at the end of the month.
Large families are visiting the pantry, along with more senior citizens, Manke said. But, he suspects that lack of transportation prevents more families from visiting the pantry.
The DeForest pantry “has been blessed with big donors,” providing funds to restock the shelves when necessary. And every week, food comes in from Kwik Trip, Casey’s, local food drives and from local collection barrels placed in the community.
Badsing, who previously worked as a sustainable food system coordinator with the Community Action Coalition in commodity foods in a three-county area, said it’s more challenging to work at the pantry level.
“With CAC we were looking at sort of a systemic picture. And here . . . we’re looking at individual families and individual needs. So you know, really, if you're going up to the food banking level, you're looking at trends, you're looking at much more pounds and pounds out on on a larger scale,” Badsing added.
“Here, there's a lot more sort of day-to-day fluctuation of what's going out faster or slower, and a lot more fluctuation of how many families are coming in day to day,” Badsing added. “So really, it's, I guess, I would say it's a day-to-day versus a month-to-month kind of comparison.”
When asked about possible long-term shortages because of supply chain issues, Badsing said the pantry is concerned about being able to stock certain food items.
“We’re good on canned stuff,” Badsing said, “but a lot of the boxed stuff — cereal, pancake mix, kids snack foods, flour, sugar -- those kinds of staple foods we are anticipating we're going to have to be purchasing unless we're getting some from the community.”
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry maintains lists of needed pantry items to be donated on its website and Facebook page. Among those items are tampons, large containers of laundry detergent, dish soap, salad dressings, cereal, granola bars, fruit and applesauce cups, cookies, crackers, cake and brownie mixes, condiments such as ketchup mayo and mustard, as well as sugar, coffee and flour.
If unable to receive those donated items, the Sun Prairie pantry will turn to CAC or Second Harvest food banks that can help by selling items to the pantries at cost — if they have them in stock.
The pantry’s Facebook page contains heartwarming stories about kids and churches donating hundreds of pounds of food and money in late July, with the Sun Prairie Piranhas also dropping off 43 pounds of laundry detergent during a recent drive. Sysco Foods also donated $5,000 to the pantry recently.
“As Mark [Thompson, president of the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry board of directors] said, this is a really generous community. And we know we've been able to ask for help in the past and everybody has risen to it. And so that's what we're doing now.”
Manke foresees the county grant program as a greater help to larger food pantries like the one in Sun Prairie and the River Food Pantry in Madison, he said.
“We’re a small fish,” Manke said, comparing the DeForest facility to the larger food pantries. “Their demand is a lot greater than ours.”