On Friday Oct. 28, Dane County Circuit Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew ruled in favor of former Sun Prairie Area School District teacher Mary Headington in a small claims lawsuit against the school district.
The district is to pay Headington a total of $4,894.50, which includes $3,480 for the breach of a separate agreement contract, $1,000 for emotional distress and additional attorney fees.
Headington was one of three Patrick Marsh Middle School teachers that signed a separation agreement amidst the controversial Mesopotamian slavery assignment that was given to sixth grade students on Feb. 1, 2021. The assignment asked students to put themselves in the shoes of a slave owner, describing hypothetical situations that asked the student how they would punish the slave. The assignment was shared across social media and it garnered national attention.
The plaintiff cited that the assignment is not racist, because it is teaching students about the Mesopotamian class structure.
“The assignment was about how society’s preserve order,” Headington said. “We taught a shortened version of Hammurabi’s Code. When the three of us created the lesson, we were looking at social class, nothing about slavery in America.”
Hammurabi’s Code was a collection of 282 laws that set punishments in order to maintain justice. The assignment never mentioned race.
However, the district’s lawyer, Lori Lubinsky, said that “it’s not hard for a sixth grader to equate the assignment with American slavery,” since it was was taught on the first day of Black History Month. The assignment was given on the same day that the teachers recognized Black History Month in their online lesson plans.
School administrators have stood by their position that the assignment was racist, but McAndrew stated that there is a noticeable difference between something that is “racist” and something that is “offensive”.
“It is a really difficult case,” McAndrew said. “There are so many important and emotional issues that are unfortunate to the scenario. It’s pretty clear to me that Headington did not have any bad or racist intent to offend anybody giving the assignment in question.”
McAndrew recognized that although the assignment was offensive to students and families, many people didn’t get to see the full context of the lesson.
“Part of the issue I believe is that the lesson was taken out of context,” he said. “I feel a lot differently about this when I hear all of the context versus when I look at just the offensive part of the assignment.”
Headington, a Sun Prairie teacher for 26 years, sued the district after her unemployment form sent to the Department of Workforce Development was contested and ultimately denied. The district said it wouldn’t refute Headington’s unemployment claims in their separation agreement.
SPASD Employee Relations Manager Isabel Simonetti filled out Headington’s unemployment. In her testimony, she stated that assignment was very harmful to students and families.
“The scenario is describing a slave and how it punish a slave,” Simonetti said. “It is racist and offensive to African American students.”
Simonetti said the district administration, community, media and people nationwide all believed that the assignment was racist and caused trauma.
However, in her deposition prior to the case, Simonetti stated that she never viewed the whole PowerPoint. She received access to the scenarios only from parents’ emails and social media.
Headington’s lawyer, Eduardo Castro quoted Simonetti in her deposition, saying that Simonetti said that “the scenario in the assignment was racist because it was about African American slaves and African American students were traumatized by the question that asked them how they punished their ancestors.”
In her cross-examination, Simonetti said that she misrepresented her intentions in her deposition, that she didn’t know the full extent of the lesson and didn’t know that it wasn’t about African American slavery at the time. She said she was aware of the scenarios that were presented to the students that caused the trauma.
“I did say that, and I misrepresented what my intention was,” Simonetti said. “Students hear the word slavery on an assignment that starts on African American Heritage Month. My testimony is that this scenario that is describing a slave and his master is racist and offensive to African American students and I stand by that.”
According to McAndrew, although the unemployment wasn’t refuted by the district, the way it was filled out logically led to the unemployment denial.
Castro argued that she was denied unemployment compensation because Simonetti circled that what the employee did was unsatisfactory and had an arrow pointing to giving a “racist/offensive assignment.” In addition, the unemployment form said the employee didn’t work to the best of her ability.
Lubinsky argued that the district never breached the separation agreement and the reasons circled on the unemployment claim were justifiable, including that she gave a racist assignment. “The unemployment office could have still denied her benefits without us,” Labinsky said. “We don’t have the original decision denying unemployment. The school district doesn’t even know why the unemployment was denied.”
However, McAndrew disagreed that Headington could have been denied for other reasons.
“I think these are affirmative statements, some of which I’m concluding were not accurate,” McAndrew said. “It’s certainly logical to think that’s why she was denied unemployment.”
He added that the unemployment form implied that Headington was warned and still gave the assignment.
When asked by Lubinsky, McAndrew specifically stated the “use of the word racist” in the unemployment form and the “statement that the employee was warned” were false.
McAndrew cited that there was a lack of evidence proving that Headington was unsatisfactory in her job and that she didn’t perform to the best of her ability.
“I have to look at the statements as submitted to unemployment as not true,” McAndrew said. “I believe that it would be fair to call the assignment offensive and I respect the perspective of those people, but I think it would be reasonable for Mrs. Headington to interpret that statement as being called a racist.”
McAndrew awarded an additional $1,000 in emotional damages to Headington because she didn’t receive any financial security when she was no longer an employee of the district on June 10, 2021 until she received the letter that her unemployment was approved in November of 2021 after she appealed the denial. Headington stated that the lack of unemployment benefits created a difficult situation for her and her family during those few months.
“The plaintiff’s emotional damage is out of proportion for what the intent was,” McAndrew said.
The scenarios are not a required curriculum.
Stephanie Leonard-Witte, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Equity, gave the final testimony. She pointed out that the teachers got the assignment from a shared Google drive folder, and that these folders are not district approved.
“The educator has the ultimate responsibility to deliver the assignment,” Leonard-Witte said.
On behalf of the district, she said the assignment is in fact racist and offensive. Leonard-Witte was responsible for responding to a National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NCAAP) complaint with the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) claiming that the district was failing to meet state standards.
“We were found to be in compliance with all state standards,” Leonard-Witte said. “I met with several angry parent groups and we brought in external equity evaluators.”