Acting on a recommendation from City Economic Development Director Taylor Brown, alders on Tuesday May 16 approved a land development agreement that should result in construction of a new, two-story, 10,000 sq. ft multi-tenant commercial building at 603 West Main St.

Located on a blighted parcel within Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District 11, the property has been identified as site for redevelopment.

Mayor Paul Esser announced city Employee Service Awards for years of service during the Sun Prairie City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Emmy and the Mayor
Emmy Caloud shared a laugh with Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser in celebration of her completing 30 years with the City of Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser presented a proclamation to Sun Prairie Fire Chief Mike Steffes honoring Police Week during the May 16, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser presented the proclamation honoring Public Works Week to two Sun Prairie Public Works employees as part of the Sun Prairie City Council's May 16, 2023 meeting.
Public Works Week (2023)

Ben John and Tom Culbertson (left) received the Public Works Week proclamation presented by Public Works Committee Chair David Virgell, Mayor Paul Esser and Public Works Committee member Steve Stocker during the Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.

Members of the Sun Prairie Wellness Coalition were on hand to accept a proclamation presented by Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser honoring May as Mental Health Awareness Month. The mayor presented the proclamation as part of the Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Sun Prairie City Council agenda.