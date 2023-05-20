Acting on a recommendation from City Economic Development Director Taylor Brown, alders on Tuesday May 16 approved a land development agreement that should result in construction of a new, two-story, 10,000 sq. ft multi-tenant commercial building at 603 West Main St.
Located on a blighted parcel within Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District 11, the property has been identified as site for redevelopment.
Brown wrote in her memo that developer Jeremy Woldt also owns the adjacent parcels providing an opportunity for shared parking and access between the sites, which are encouraged for this area by the Central Main Street Corridor Plan.
Brown identified challenges associated with the project include high land acquisition costs, the potential need for environmental remediation based on its proximity to other brownfield sites, demolition of existing buildings, and the cost of utility extensions.
“In addition, expectations within this redevelopment area for high quality building design and materials, landscaping, and stormwater management are significant expenses,” Brown wrote in her report.
The recommended agreement regarding land development provides this economic assistance package:
• An up-front incentive payment of $105,232 to assist with site acquisition;
• An up-front reimbursement not to exceed $105,000 for costs associated with environmental analysis/remediation, demolition, and utility extensions; and
• A pay-go incentive not to exceed $194,900, paid annually at 90% of the tax increment generated by the project (anticipated pay-go duration of eight years) to assist with project costs associated with enhanced building architecture and materials. The total incentive for the project would be between $300,132 and $405,132, depending on the actual cost of the reimbursable expenses.
In recent weeks, the Sun Prairie Fire Department has been using the site for fire-related exercises — an indication that the agreement was being recommended for final council approval.
Employees recognized for years of service
Although many of them did not show up to receive their awards, city employees were recognized by Mayor Paul Esser with years of service certificates for the following corresponding years:
Thirty Years — Emmy Caloud and Scott Magsamen.
Twenty‐five Years — JR Brimmer, Jamie Peterson and Zach Bolling.
Twenty Years — Jason Lefeber, Brett Weisensel, Vera Page, Kristine Pittz, Heather Garvey and Doug Zomer.
Fifteen Years — Dan Enger, Ray Thomson, Brandon Lingle, Ryan Cox, Chris Pederson, Cathy Schultz and Don Kalinowski.
Ten Years — Kendel Lemke, Nick Hagen, Chris Kaiser, Tommy Foy, Michelle Schultz and Tom Veith.
Five Years— Adem Hadji, Leonard Webster, Teri Kremer, Peggy Wiersma, Abigail Longmore, Nate Hoffmann, Richard Gobeli, James Morris, Michelle Garrison, Sandy Xiong and Fermin Gaytan.
Proclamations presented
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser presented three proclamations: Police Week, Public Works Week and Mental Health Awareness Month.
The Police Week proclamation is based on the Congress of the United States of America designating May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which it falls as National Police Week. “It is important that all citizens know and understand the role, duties and responsibilities of their police department, and that members of our police department recognize their duty to serve and protect the people of our community,” the proclamation reads.
The proclamation, presented to Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes, recognizes May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 15-21 as National Police Week in Sun Prairie (see Video of all the proclamations with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Tom Culbertson and Ben John from the Sun Prairie Public Works Department accepted the Public Works Week Proclamation on behalf of the department.
The proclamation states in part that “it is in the public interest for the citizens, civic leaders, and children in Sun Prairie to gain knowledge and maintain ongoing interest and understanding of the importance of public works first responders and public works programs in their respective communities.”
The year 2023 marks the 63rd year National Public Works Week has been observed, according to the proclamation.
Noting that those with mental illness can recover when provided with necessary services and community supports, the Mental Health Awareness Month proclamation presented to two members of the Sun Prairie Wellness Coalition is seeking “greater public awareness about mental health issues can change negative attitudes and behaviors toward people who experience these challenges it.”
Learn more about upcoming mental health-related and other healthy activities at the coalition website, sunprairiewellnesscoalition.com.