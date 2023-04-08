The City of Sun Prairie, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 behind the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.

“Now is a great time to clean out your medicine cabinet and safely dispose of your unwanted or expired medications,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Whether you dispose of unwanted medications at a Drug Take Back event or permanent drug drop box near you, we can each do our part in the fight against the opioid epidemic.”

DEA National Drug Take Back (2023)

The Sun Prairie Police Department’s April 22 Drug Take Back Day is part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s national campaign, but also the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s campaign to keep unwanted medications away from local water resources by safely disposing of them.

Tags