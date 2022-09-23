Sun Prairie East High School hosted a community open house Monday, Sept. 19 to showcase their newly remodeled library, cafeteria and learning communities.
Principal Renee Coleman did the honors of cutting the ribbon to open up the improved East High School to the public.
“When I first came to this building last year I could not believe it was 12 years old,” Coleman said. “I would brag to colleagues that I was at a mini-university. It has everything for any student. Students want to desire it and we have it.”
The new building features include remodeling all 12 classroom pods into learning communities with open floor plans with the goal of increasing transparency into classrooms.
Each learning community includes a commons area similar to West High School — with collaborative learning space, flexible furniture and improved lighting. They also restructured one existing classroom within six learning communities that includes a technology bar, small group rooms and additional collaboration space.
“I have the privilege to be the leader of this wonderful building,” Coleman said. “However, I do take that lightly because I have a wonderful staff that helps me lead and I learn from them.”
Many community members attended the open house, including District 1 Alder Steve Stocker and 46th Assembly District candidate Melissa Ratcliff.
The renovations at East High School were part of the 2019 referendum that also saw changes to Central Heights Middle School and Prairie Phoenix Academy in addition to the new West High School.
“Tonight is all about gratitude to the amazing people that contributed to our projects,” Superintendent Brad Saron said. “You don’t have to go far to see other school districts that are crumbling in divisiveness and isolation. What Sun Prairie represents is the power of a community when it comes together behind a common vision.”
East High School also renovated two interior classrooms that were attached to the library into open collaboration spaces where students can eat lunch and work.
Sun Prairie East’s theme this year is thrive. Coleman said she got inspiration from her favorite poet Maya Angelou.
“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive,” Coleman said. “And to do so with passion, compassion, humor and style. Our theme is a community that will thrive.”
Coleman said thrive stands for trust, help, restore, inspire, value and empower.
“We continue to inspire each other,” Coleman said. “Our scholars will leave here powerful and strong.”