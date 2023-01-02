Shaking hands on the merger

Sunshine Place Executive Director Ann Maastricht and Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry Executive Director Mark Thompson shook hands with the announcement that the pantry and Sunshine Place have merge. The new organization will be known as the Sun Prairie Food Pantry.

 Contributed

The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry and Sunshine Place have merged, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The pantry and Sunshine Place have merged into one non-profit organization to be known as the Sun Prairie Food Pantry.

