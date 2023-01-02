The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry and Sunshine Place have merged, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
The pantry and Sunshine Place have merged into one non-profit organization to be known as the Sun Prairie Food Pantry.
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry and Sunshine Place have merged, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
The pantry and Sunshine Place have merged into one non-profit organization to be known as the Sun Prairie Food Pantry.
For almost 16 years, the two organizations have operated out of the same location at 18 Rickel Road. While they have shared many of the same clients and volunteers, they have operated in partnership but separately until now.
During the years, both organizations have established themselves as reliable partners in providing help and hope for people when they need it most.
Sunshine Place has provided the facility and infrastructure for what is primarily a volunteer-based organization providing help to those most vulnerable in the community.
The pantry has a strong reputation built on three decades of providing food and personal care items to those in need.
Together, they represent the best of what Sun Prairie is – a very welcoming and compassionate community.
“Our community has grown and so has the Food Pantry. Strengthening our partnership with Sunshine Place through this merger will enable us to keep up with the demand for our service,” said Sun Prairie Food Pantry Board President, Mark Thompson. “We are honored to join such a reputable organization and we are excited about our future together.”
“Our desire is to become a force for transformation in Sun Prairie,” said Ann Maastricht, Executive Director of Sunshine Place. “This merger is a unique opportunity to significantly enhance our ability to help those struggling in our community, particularly in the areas of food and shelter.”
As Sun Prairie has grown, so too has the necessity for services for those facing hardship. Additionally, the current economic conditions are resulting in record numbers of individuals and families seeking help through both organizations.
By joining forces, those in need will benefit from the combined resources of the two organizations to better address the root causes of poverty and food insecurity.
Future plans also include the purchase of the property located at 1610 Main St. -- which sits between the two current Sunshine Place buildings -- allowing for access and partnerships with additional social service organizations.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.