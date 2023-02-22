Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry is one of several Dane County pantries that will receive food assistance from the county as a result of the end of expanded federal COVID-19 FoodShare benefits.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi made the announcement on Monday Feb. 20 that his budget includes $6 million to sustain the successes of Farm to Foodbank in 2023. 

Web first
Catie Badsing

Catie Badsing

Tags