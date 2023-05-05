Sun Prairie’s West Side Community Building hosted personnel from several state fire departments on Monday, May 1 for the first demonstration of the first completely electric fire truck in North America.
Fire departments from Green Bay, Madison, Brookfield, Sun Prairie, Waukesha, Stoughton, Fitchburg and elsewhere around the state watched the EV REV Vector — sold locally by Fire Service Inc. — being demonstrated.
Manufactured by the REV Fire Group, the Vector is able to pump for four consecutive hours on a single battery charge. It does not contain a transmission and uses electric battery power to pump water.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said he was able to drive the vehicle the night before the demonstration and was amazed at how quiet it operated and how easy it was to drive — even comparing it to an electric golf cart.
During a brief talk before the demonstration, Garrison also reminded fellow firefighters what they fear most.
“You know, in the fire service, the biggest thing that firefighters are afraid of is change,” Garrison said.
“And this is really different. Did I ever think that I would see an electric fire truck in my day? Absolutely not,” Garrison said. “You know, we started out with our extrication tools that were battery operated and had so many problems in the beginning with the batteries, but they’ve come along way and now we’ve got an electric fire truck out there. And I’ll be honest with you, a lot of skeptics, I’m really interested to take a look at this thing and see if it works.”
REV Fire Group’s Senior Director of Product Development Roger Lackore said the electric fire truck saves 50,000 lbs. of carbon monoxide from being discharged per year when compared to a diesel fire engine. That translates to 425 tons of carbon emissions being saved from the environment during the 17-year life of the $2 million zero emission vehicle.
The vehicle also reduces noise pollution traditionally associated with fire engines, Lackore said, because the vehicle operates so quietly and the water pumps are even much quieter than traditional fire engine pumps.
Because it also uses only diesel fuel to recharge the batteries, the engine saves $233,300 in diesel expense over the 17-year life of the vehicle. The vehicle’s total storage of 327 kilowatt hours (kWh) is held by three batteries that cost $180,000 to replace, Lackore said, but even when the life of the batteries is at 60% (recommended replacement time), the batteries themselves can still be re-sold and used by another company or recycled to recover the minerals and elements to manufacture more batteries.
The 120-volt charger used to recharge the vehicle’s batteries locks in place, Lackore said, and the vehicle can’t be operated when it is recharging.
Fire Service Inc., which has a location in Lake Mills, will be servicing and training technicians on how to service the fully electric vehicles, according to Jim Castellano, vice president of the fire division who also attended the demonstration. Fire Service Inc. also has locations in Indianapolis and St. John Indiana, as well as two location in Naperville, Ill., and Castellano traveled to Sun Prairie from Indianapolis for the demonstration.
Before the talk, Lackore hosted firefighters and Sun Prairie alders in an under-the-hood tour where they were able to see cables running from the electric batteries that power the vehicle as well as the diesel motor that helps re-charge the electric batteries, if needed. The vehicle uses technology imported from Europe, according to Lackore.
During the talk, Lackore also shared what his favorite aspect of the fire truck is.
“My favorite part of it is that it’s kind of an ergonomic health kind of a thing,” Lackore said. “I get so used to driving this truck around that it’s very quiet inside and you get spoiled really, really easily. It’s quiet in driving. It’s also relatively speaking very quiet pumping.”
During the pumping demonstration later in the morning, Lackore explained the reason for the demonstration.
“We have lots of beautiful fire trucks for sale that aren’t electric,” Lackore said. “What this provides the fire department is the opportunity to get the truck in their fleet, learn what electrification means for their operations, so that five years, 10 years down the road, when all of a sudden that’s all they can get, that they’re prepared to be able to make the right decisions with good science and good education behind them.”
