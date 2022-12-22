Sun Prairie students enrolled in economics at East and West High Schools participated in Reality Rocks on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at East High School.

Started in 2010, Reality Rocks is an educational opportunity for students to learn how to manage their budgets by choosing a career they are interested in and travel to different stations to make important decisions that impact their hypothetical life. Some of the stations include purchasing a vehicle, renting or buying a home, visiting the bank, paying taxes, paying for childcare and picking random-chance fate cards.

