The Crosse House is located at 133 W. Main St., next to Sun Prairie Utilities.
Sun Prairie Historical Restorations invites the public to attend its Annual Meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 16 at the Crosse House located at 133 W Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.
"We have exciting plans for the upcoming year and hope you will come and join in the fun and excitement," said Linda Martin in a press release announcing the meeting.
Refreshments will be served from 1:30 to 2 p.m.
The public is welcome to tour the house as well as catch up with friends and Crosse House members.
If you are interested and need more information, email the group at crossehouse@gmail.com
