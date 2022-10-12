Crosse House
Buy Now

The Crosse House is located at 133 W. Main St., next to Sun Prairie Utilities.

 File

Sun Prairie Historical Restorations invites the public to attend its Annual Meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 16 at the Crosse House located at 133 W Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.

"We have exciting plans for the upcoming year and hope you will come and join in the fun and excitement," said Linda Martin in a press release announcing the meeting.

Tags