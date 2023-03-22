Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023:
Dontrell A. Allen, Fitchburg, operating while suspended, $124; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol content of .08 or more, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence , $861; all occurred Jan. 12.
Vincent J. Amos Jr., Fort Wayne Indiana, failure to obey traffic officer’s sign Feb. 27, $98.80.
Evelyn M. Burnett, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red light Feb. 8, $98.80.
Juan C. Bustmante Martinez, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Feb. 20, $124.
Kevin Cruz Santos, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and defective light or reflector, dismissed.
Sheleah Y. Davis, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits Feb. 11, $98.80.
Ryan A. Dettman, Waunakee, duty-striking property Feb. 13, $187.
Mamadou S. Diallo, Minneapolis, operating after revocation Feb. 20, $124.
Mike D. Durant, Lake Mills, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation Feb. 9, $136.60.
Brenda L. Fry, Marshall, deviating from designated lane Feb. 11, $98.80.
Thaddeus F. Holmes, Mineral Point, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Feb. 18, $98.80.
Sabrina L. Ike, Walker Mich., possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana, $313; possession of dry paraphernalia by adult, $313; both occurred Feb. 6.
Michael M. Ivy, Sun Prairie,failure to yield right-of-way making left turn, dismissed; operating motor vehicle by permittee without parent, dismissed; both occurred Dec. 22.
Grant A. Johnsen, Fitchburg, disorderly conduct with motor vehicle Nov. 10, $98.80.
Chaz D. Jones, Madison, speeding in excess of posted limit Feb. 18, $149.20.
Montease O. Jones, speeding in excess of posted limit, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; both occurred on Feb. 26.
Sara B. Kallenbach, Sun Prairie, duty/striking property Feb. 12, $187.
Sean M. Killeen, Green Bay, unsafe lane deviation Feb. 10, $98.80.
Pedro J. Lopez Ponce, Sun Prairie, hit and run unattended vehicle Feb. 16, $187.
Seana B. Marshall, non-registration of motor vehicle Feb. 26, $98.80.
Dwight M. Pettibone, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation, $124; and unreasonable and imprudent speed, $136.60.
Anthony A. Sanchez Esquivel, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; both occurred on Feb. 21.
Kamron M. Sarbacker, Sun Prairie, auto following too closely, March 3, $124,
Sofia D. Sarne, Columbus, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $798; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed.
Kari J. Schiller, Madison, non-registration of motor vehicle, dismissed; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, dismissed; both occurred on Feb. 26.
Jasmine T. Scott, Madison, speeding on highway or street within the city limit Feb. 15, $98.80.
Christopher J. Stonestreet, Waterloo, driving too fast for conditions Feb. 9, $136.60.
Danica E. Walters, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle with probationary or unauthorized persons March 3, $124.
Shaneeka J. Ware, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Feb. 11, $124.
Adrienne M. Witkowski, Madison, inattentive driving Feb. 24, $111.40.
Tanner J. Zeeh, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation Dec. 3, $136.60.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes