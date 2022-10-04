Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Huelsing, a Sun Prairie native, is part of Naval Oceanography ensuring the U.S. Navy maintains freedom from the ocean floor to the stars at Naval Oceanography Mine Warfare Center.
Sailors and civilians working throughout Naval Oceanography collect, measure, and analyze the elements of the physical environment (land, sea, air, space). They synthesize a vast array of oceanographic and meteorological data to produce forecasts and warnings in support of safety of flight and navigation.
Huelsing, a 2009 Sun Prairie High School graduate, currently serves as an aerographer’s mate at Naval Oceanography Mine Warfare Center, headquartered at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.
“Naval Oceanography operates simultaneously at the strategic, operational and tactical levels of warfare in every theater around the globe,” said Rear Adm. Ron Piret, commanding officer, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command.
“We pride ourselves in our ability to characterize the battle space and then predict changes in the environment over time,” Piret added. “Every ship that sails, every aircraft that takes flight, every submarine that dives beneath the surface of the ocean has to go to sea with the information that Naval Oceanography provides.”
“I want to thank my mom, my brother and my wife because she helps keep me going and encourages me not to quit,” said Huelsing.
According to Huelsing, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Sun Prairie.
“My hometown taught me humility and kindness towards others,” said Huelsing. “It is a Midwestern town, so everyone is pretty humble. You have to be kind to your neighbors because everyone would hear about it otherwise. Also, being true to your word and not lying about what you were going to do is important.”
Naval Oceanography personnel demonstrate expertise in Hydrography, Geospatial Information and Services (GIS), datum issues, and Tactical Decision Aids (TDA). They combine knowledge of the operating environment with a thorough understanding of warfighting capabilities to assess and predict environmental impacts to friendly and enemy platforms, sensors and weapon systems
Serving in the Navy means Huelsing is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy always has a peacetime mission in keeping the waterways clear for commerce and disaster,” said Huelsing. “Anytime there is a natural disaster, the Navy is there. I heard first hand how the Navy’s fast response helped keep good relations with Japan about the Fukushima earthquake. Those relationships are huge for national defense.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
Huelsing and the sailors and the civilians they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I am most proud of becoming the Lead Petty Officer at Naval Oceanography Antisubmarine Center Yokosuka,” said Huelsing. “ I got to lead sailors when I was pretty young. I got to be their confidant and push them forward to lead the mission.”
As Huelsing and other sailors and civilians continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in keeping fellow sailors and civilians safe and serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means being selfless and being a part of something larger than yourself,” added Huelsing. “I am also helping out the younger generations and grow as sailors. That is the part I like the most.”
Naval Oceanography directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions, based on assured environmental information, faster than the adversary.