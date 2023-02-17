Halie L. Williams, 25, and Steven J. Steele, 26, of Sun Prairie were charged in Dane County Circuit Court, on Feb. 15, with neglecting a child resulting in bodily harm and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 13, 2022, in which law enforcement became involved through a request for a medical escort. According to the criminal complaint, on that evening, about 6:30 p.m., a Sun Prairie police officer reported seeing a vehicle to the rear that was driving erratically and then passing on the right, with the driver leaning out the window to get the officer's attention.
The driver, Steele, with Williams, told the officer that their 2-year-old was having a medical emergency, having difficulty breathing, and they needed an escort to the UW Hospital.
About an hour earlier, Williams reportedly told the officer, she had been at the park with her three children, during which her 2-year-old seemed fine. The family then went home to their Sun Prairie apartment and shortly after one of the other children told Steele and Williams that there seemed to be something wrong with the 2-year-old who was sluggish and not speaking.
At the hospital, according to the complaint, the child responded after being given a dose of the opioid-reversing medication Narcan. On Aug. 16, UW Children's Hospital staff reported that lab tests showed the child appeared to have been exposed to fentanyl.
Investigators later looked at Steele's cell phone, finding what appeared to be conversations about use and sale of the prescription pain killer Percocet, and potential references to fentanyl.
The criminal complaint also noted a series of Child Protective Service reports regarding all three children, describing possible drug-related behavior dating back to 2017.
Williams is scheduled for an initial court appearance on March 3. Steele was arrested and appeared in court on Feb. 15, later released on a $400 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear for a Feb. 23 preliminary hearing.