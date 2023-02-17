Dane County Circuit Courthouse

Dane County Courthouse

 FILE

Halie L. Williams, 25, and Steven J. Steele, 26, of Sun Prairie were charged in Dane County Circuit Court, on Feb. 15, with neglecting a child resulting in bodily harm and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 13, 2022, in which law enforcement became involved through a request for a medical escort. According to the criminal complaint, on that evening, about 6:30 p.m., a Sun Prairie police officer reported seeing a vehicle to the rear that was driving erratically and then passing on the right, with the driver leaning out the window to get the officer's attention.

