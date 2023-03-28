Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. (SPPF) recently outlined planned events and fundraisers for spring, 2023. The group has coordinated a series of events to celebrate Earth Day and promote improvements to the environment in the City of Sun Prairie’s parks.

Sun Prairie Parks Friends (2020)

The following is a summary of the events planned for the spring and coming year, including these volunteer opportunities:

Stevens speaks at beginning of Parks Friends clean-up

Sun Prairie Parks Friends President Jonathan Stevens (with Sun Prairie alders Maureen Crombie, Mike Jacobs and Steve Stocker at left) made his remarks at the beginning of the Sun Prairie Parks Friends Earth Day Park Clean-Up and Tree Planting event on Saturday, April 23 at Sheehan Park. After opening remarks, volunteers spread to parks throughout the city to pick up trash and other debris.
Lions participate in Park Clean-Up

Sun Prairie Lions Club members Bill Baker, Jim McCourt, Scott Ellingboe and Clyde Howell listened to the opening remarks at Sheehan Park during the Sun Prairie Parks Friends Park Clean-Up on April 23, then went to clean Westwynde Park and Cannery Square Park in Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie Parks Friends plant Wetmore Park pollinator garden

Volunteers from the Sun Prairie Parks Friends worked with the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to plant a pollinator garden at Wetmore Park in 2021. The group is seeking volunteers to help plant three more pollinator gardens in three different parks on May 13.