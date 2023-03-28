Sun Prairie Parks Friends President Jonathan Stevens (with Sun Prairie alders Maureen Crombie, Mike Jacobs and Steve Stocker at left) made his remarks at the beginning of the Sun Prairie Parks Friends Earth Day Park Clean-Up and Tree Planting event on Saturday, April 23 at Sheehan Park. After opening remarks, volunteers spread to parks throughout the city to pick up trash and other debris.
Sun Prairie Lions Club members Bill Baker, Jim McCourt, Scott Ellingboe and Clyde Howell listened to the opening remarks at Sheehan Park during the Sun Prairie Parks Friends Park Clean-Up on April 23, then went to clean Westwynde Park and Cannery Square Park in Sun Prairie.
Volunteers from the Sun Prairie Parks Friends worked with the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to plant a pollinator garden at Wetmore Park in 2021. The group is seeking volunteers to help plant three more pollinator gardens in three different parks on May 13.
Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. (SPPF) recently outlined planned events and fundraisers for spring, 2023. The group has coordinated a series of events to celebrate Earth Day and promote improvements to the environment in the City of Sun Prairie’s parks.
The following is a summary of the events planned for the spring and coming year, including these volunteer opportunities:
• April 22, 9 a.m. -noon, Sun Prairie Parks Earth Day Cleanup -- Come to Sheehan Park to kick off a City-wide park cleanup and then head to parks throughout the City to prepare them for the season. Sign-up at: https://parksfriends.org/earthday/
• Disc Golf Course – SPPF is asking for donations to purchase equipment and supplies for a disc golf course in Sun Prairie. SPPF is working with the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department to determine the final location but the Friends are raising funds to buy the equipment so it is ready to install. There are a variety of sponsor levels and individuals or businesses can donate at: https://parksfriends.org/discgolf.html