If you witnessed a group of people huddled together in the Sheehan Park-West Shelter on Earth Day, it wasn’t some strange Sun Prairie Parks Friends ritual to get fired up before they dispersed to clean Sun Prairie’s parks.
It was to stay warm.
With temps dipping into the 30s and windchill even lower than that, about 100 Sun Prairie Parks Friends gathered in the shelter to get their instructions from Sun Prairie Parks Friends President Jonathan Stevens, City Council President Terry McIlroy and Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom.
They all had a similar theme: We won’t keep you too long.
“We enjoy the partnership with the city and the various different groups have just been in and so that that’s a strong, strong element, a new event as well, that we see see that happen,” Stevens said in an interview before the Earth Day Parks Clean-up started.
Last weekend, the Sun Prairie Parks Friends did an invasives removal at Shonas Highlands Park — when the weather was much more conducive to being in the parks.
“And we had I think 15 people show up to remove invasive honeysuckle brush, so that allows native plants to grow and removes the other stuff that blocks the sunlight from other plants and species,” Stevens said.
On May 13, the Parks Friends are planting pollinator gardens.
“We’ve got five locations that we’ve identified this year and the city has agreed to those locations, one being here at Sheehan Park, one at Wyndham Hills Park, Grandview Park, and a few others,” Stevens said, explaining that the Friends agreed to work with the city to plant the gardens around signs the city is replacing at those parks.
“These are pretty high visibility areas,” Stevens said.
This fall, the Sun Prairie Parks Friends are planning to help with the reinstallation of Royal Oaks Park.
“We’ve got a few other events throughout the fall,” Stevens said, “but spring time is predominately the busiest time for us.”
In her comments just before the Earth Day Clean-Up began, McIlroy welcomed and thanked the volunteers.
“A volunteer is someone who gives generously of their time and talent to individuals, organizations and community, and without you, these tasks would not get done. Without you, they might get started, but they would never be completed,” the council president said.
“The community depends on it. Volunteering instills ownership, pride and responsibility for the community,” McIlroy said. “Thank you all for being here this morning and participating in the cleanup of our parks for all the activities and events that take place this summer. And I certainly hope to see some of you all participating.”
“I guess I’ll keep it short and sweet,” Grissom said, “but I wanted to thank everybody for coming out on behalf of the department, the city and the Parks Recreation and Forestry Commission.
“We really appreciate the help I know our parks through really appreciate the help as we ramp up our operations for the summer season. And I wanted to wish everyone a happy Earth Day. As you know, it’s mission critical to conserve, preserve and provide access to the environment, at least for our department and so we really are excited about Earth Day and take it pretty seriously and really appreciate everyone’s help and willingness to come out and help clean up our system,” Grissom added. “Thank you.”
Stevens also reminded the volunteers about the rewards donated by Culver’s (a token for a free scoop of frozen custard) and Full Mile Beer Company & Kitchen (a free beer for volunteers old enough to imbibe) before sending them on their way to fight pollution by cleaning up the parks — and fight the non-accumulating snow, too.