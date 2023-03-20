Sun Prairie Police arrested a 17-year-old Sun Prairie female on March 18 after she nearly got into a fight over a collision the nearly happened in the parking lot at Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road.
According to Sun Prairie Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Ryan Cox, officers responded to the parking lot at the business at 3:25 p.m. That’s when they learned that one of the females left the area, but returned later to confront the other female in the store and allegedly punched her twice in the face.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Kiarra Cook, 17, of Sun Prairie, for battery, disorderly conduct and cited her for trespassing, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Police save 63-year-old manSun Prairie police who responded to a call of an unresponsive male ended up saving the man’s life.
Cox said police responded to a report of a pulseless non-breathing male in the 800 block of Jerico Lane at 10:05 a.m. Police used lifesaving measures to revive the male, who recovered and was transported to an area hospital.
“He was alive at the hospital when we left,” Cox said, adding that police have not received a condition update since the man’s life was saved.
14 deputies join sheriff’s departmentA total of 14 deputies — including two from Sun Prairie — will be sworn in by Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett during the morning of Tuesday, March 21.
Deputies include Scott Baumann, 46 of Marshall; Dalton Davies, 28 of Beloit; Nickolas Dayland, 25 of Darien, Ill.; Kelly Jacobson, 45 of Janesville; Christopher Kalmbach, 56 of Madison; Christopher Larson, 48 of Fitchburg; Heather Larson, 45 of Cambridge; Shaun Mahaffey, 42 of Janesville; Jason Marthe, 40 of Mazomanie; Morgan Matz, 34 of Oregon; Kristina O’Dell, 46 of McFarland; Monica Pinel, 26 of Sun Prairie; Michael Reissmann, 50 of Beaver Dam and Robert Zaratzian, 24 of Sun Prairie.
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said the group brings an array of experiences and backgrounds to the Sheriff’s Office. Depending on their previous level of training, new deputies will attend the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Jail and/or Law Enforcement Academies, as well as receive on the job training.
Their first assignment will be in the Dane County Jail, where they will serve a two-year probationary period. The positions became available due to retirements and vacancies that occurred in the past year.
Ten of the 14 were hired as part of the Sheriff’s Office new lateral transfer program.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office continually recruits for deputy and civilian positions to fill vacancies as they occur. Applications can be found online at www.teamdane.com; women and minorities are encouraged to apply.
In a related item, just 17 days remain in the SPPD’s hiring process for new officers; check out the link for more information: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/sunprairiewi/jobs/3955565/police-officer?fbclid=IwAR1R4QMrtphFqBm0WuCWMiLbOtEs4vPIVN9hiNmcZ8K3RF05mreDbcPOmKQ
Drug Take Back Day set for April 15The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) recently announced that on Saturday April 15 it will coordinate a Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative throughout Wisconsin.
The Prescription Drug Take Back Day goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern, because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, and abused.
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Removing potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances from the state’s medicine cabinets helps to prevent them from going into our water supply.
Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world.
The Sun Prairie Police Department has a 24-hour Med Drop Box located in the Main Street foyer between City Hall and the Sun Prairie Police Department’s East Precinct at 300 E. Main St. The Med Drop box is available for the safe disposal of all types of drugs.
Reach for The Star for more details about Drug Take Back Day as April 15 approaches.
SPPD handles 14 parking calls
After responding to 14 parking calls from March 16-20, the SPPD reminds motorists of frequently reviewed parking tips:
• Motorists should remember that through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m.
Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.
• Alternate Side Parking is available on Wyoming Avenue ONLY, which is in effect from Nov. 15 through March 31.
• Snow Emergency Parking — When the city declares a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on any city street until the snow emergency has been canceled. Motorists can stay informed to confirm whether or not a snow emergency has been declared and if so, when it ends via sunprairiestar.com and these methods:
City of Sun Prairie website: https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/
Social Media: Twitter @sunprairiepd and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepd/
—Compiled by Chris Mertes