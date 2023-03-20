SPPD logo

Sun Prairie Police arrested a 17-year-old Sun Prairie female on March 18 after she nearly got into a fight over a collision the nearly happened in the parking lot at Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road.

According to Sun Prairie Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Ryan Cox, officers responded to the parking lot at the business at 3:25 p.m. That’s when they learned that one of the females left the area, but returned later to confront the other female in the store and allegedly punched her twice in the face.

