The Sun Prairie Police Department collected 113 lbs. of unwanted medications during a four-hour Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22.

Despite unseasonably cold temperatures in the 30s, the SPPD collected and packed the items away in boxes to be safely disposed of at a special incinerator in Muscoda.

Drug Take Back Day (2023)
Sun Prairie Police Officer Ben Pluim and Community Service Office Chia Xiong bundled up to show off some of the 113 lbs. of unwanted medications and supplements collected as part of the Sun Prairie Police Department’s Drug Take Back Day collection on Saturday, April 22, when temperatures struggled to reach the mid-30s.
