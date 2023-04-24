The Sun Prairie Police Department collected 113 lbs. of unwanted medications during a four-hour Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22.
Despite unseasonably cold temperatures in the 30s, the SPPD collected and packed the items away in boxes to be safely disposed of at a special incinerator in Muscoda.
The event, which was held in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the US Drug Enforcement Administration, is intended to bring focus to the issue of prescription medication or drug abuse in Wisconsin. Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications as well as vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (with batteries removed) were accepted as part of the event.
Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.
Find your nearest drug disposal location through the website www.doseofrealitywi.gov, but the Sun Prairie Police Department offers a drug disposal box in the foyer between the Sun Prairie City Hall and the SPPD East Precinct 24 hours per day at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.
Deputies take male suspect into custody for Burke bar shooting incidentDane County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 43-year-old Madison man in connection with a shots-fired incident early Friday morning, April 7.
Lt. Charles Immel from the Dane County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release that at 2:02 a.m., deputies responded to the parking lot of a bar located at 6295 Portage Road in the Town of Burke after receiving a report of shots being fired.
Upon arrival, deputies located numerous shell casings on the roadway. Deputies processed the scene and are working to identify potential suspect(s). Immel said no injuries were reported relating to the incident.
On April 21, Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies announced they arrested Jeffrey M. Murray, age 43, of Madison for one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, related to the shots fired call, reported in the early morning hours of April 7, 2023 in the Town of Burke. Deputies and detectives are continuing to actively investigate this incident.
Individuals who may have information, or who may have witnessed the incident, may call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 608-284-6900.
Oregon man arrested after driving under the influence with child in vehicle
SPPD officers investigated an April 23 report of a male driving under the influence of intoxicants with a minor child in the vehicle.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the SPPD said officers responded to Palace Cinema, 2830 Hoepker Road, at 6:29 p.m. after being told the male’s vehicle was parked there. Police were unable to reach the registered owner of the vehicle by phone, and said based on the conversation they could not substantiate any charges.
After that, SPPD received a report of the vehicle driving erratically on Hoepker Road approaching South Grand Avenue. Then, the vehicle was spotted near the east Madison Walmart on Nekoosa Trail. The Dane County Sheriff’s Department as well as Madison Police Department officers were notified.
Sun Prairie Police located, stopped and arrested the male driver and took the child into custody.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Kevin Corcoran, 31, of Oregon for fourth offense OWI and -operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration and with a passenger younger than age 16, fleeing/eluding an officer, felony bail jumping and second degree recklessly endangering safety, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Sun Prairie male arrested after lewd incident in Cabela’s parking lot
Sun Prairie police arrested a 21-year-old Sun Prairie male for lewd and lascivious conduct in connection with an April 23 incident in which he allegedly exposed himself to two females.
At 7:02 a.m., police received the report that the male parked next to a female worker’s car and held up a sign saying he would pay $200 for oral sex. The victim called a co-worker to help her come out to her car to help her walk into work.
Before leaving her vehicle, the male suspect allegedly began to masturbate and left the scene in his vehicle.Cox said Sun Prairie Police located him 20 minutes after the original call.
The Sun Prairie Star is withholding the male suspect’s name until he is formally charged in Dane County Circuit Court.
Male arrested after breaking
glass door at Wagner’s Bar
Sun Prairie police arrested a 37-year-old Arlington man in connection with an April 22 incident at Wagner’s Bar, 110 E. Main.
According to Cox, police responded at 1:01 a.m. to a report that a male came to the bar looking for another person, but that he ended up punching a different male patron, who left the bar after the incident.
Police made contact with the suspect after he left out the back of the business, where he punched the glass door, causing it to shatter.
When police took the male suspect into custody, he kneed the squad car, causing damage, while he resisted arrest.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Shane Phillips, 37, of Arlington for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Woman referred for child neglectSun Prairie Police referred a 25-year-old Sun Prairie woman to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for one count of child neglect after neighbors found her unattended children playing along Summerfield Way on April 21.
According to Cox, a caller reported the two children were playing with no adult supervision at 2:47 p.m. The caller agreed to stay with the children until SPPD officers arrived to take them into custody.
Police and Dane County Human Services made contact with the mother at the scene where police encountered the children. The female was referred to the District Attorney for one count of child neglect of a minor younger than age 6 or suffering from disability.
Two KIAs reported stolen within 20 minutes of each otherThe SPPD received two reports of KIA vehicles being stolen on Thursday, April 20, but the two incidents were reported roughly 20 minutes apart.
The first report came from the owner of a KIA Soul parked near Westside Elementary School, 1320 Buena Vista Drive. The owner of the vehicle reported it stolen at 11:26 p.m. Cox said police subsequently located the vehicle in Fitchburg and returned it to the owner.
The second incident took place at 11:43 p.m., at the Crossroads Care Center, located at 41 Rickel Road.
Cox said the vehicle was subsequently recovered, processed and returned to the owner, but that incident remains under investigation.
A nationwide alert has been issued for some KIA vehicles because of a reputation the vehicles are easy for car thieves to steal. KIA and Hyundai have taken steps to prevent theft by making anti-theft devices available to vehicle owners.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes