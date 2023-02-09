The Sun Prairie Police Department has joined the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in issuing a scam alert relating to a person claiming to be a SPPD officer who scammed a Town of Bristol woman out of $3,500.

SPPD logo

Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said the Bristol woman was scammed out of $3,500 after being victimized by a telephone scammer claiming to be an officer.

Elise Schaffer

