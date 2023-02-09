The Sun Prairie Police Department has joined the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in issuing a scam alert relating to a person claiming to be a SPPD officer who scammed a Town of Bristol woman out of $3,500.
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said the Bristol woman was scammed out of $3,500 after being victimized by a telephone scammer claiming to be an officer.
Schaffer said the thief claimed the victim had been subpoenaed and she needed to pay him, or she would be charged with a crime. The woman initially paid the scammer over $7,000 through the two different money transfer apps. She discovered it was a scam after she called Sun Prairie Police, and she was able to cancel a portion of the payments.
SPPD Public Information Officer Lt. Ryan Cox said the SPPD will never contact individuals over the phone or via email to ask for monetary payments, especially in order to avoid charges or satisfy any legal proceeding.
“If you receive any phone calls that seem suspicious, you can always hang up and call the Sun Prairie Police Department non-emergency number 608-837-7336 to verify that an officer is trying to reach you,” reads a post on the SPPD’s Facebook page.
Cox also said someone reported the incident to McFarland Police.
Schaffer said the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fraud.
Schaffer also advised that law enforcement officers will never request money over the telephone or by email. “These scammers often sound very legitimate and can spoof telephone numbers of the actual law enforcement agency, making the vetting even more difficult,” Shaffer added in a press release. “If you receive a phone call like this one, hang up and report the call to local authorities.”
Cox said individuals contacted by scammers can call their local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number, and that they do not have to call 911, which is answered by Dane County Dispatch.
Deputies seek check theft information
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to investigate check thefts.
Schaffer said on Feb. 7 that the sheriff’s office has been investigating a number of check thefts where individuals have copied payroll checks and subsequently cashed them.
Currently, Schaffer estimated, losses could exceed $300,000. Investigators believe the culprits are a group from out of state, who have been working in the Dane County area.
The sheriff’s office is offering tips and information to help minimize opportunities for check fraud/thefts:
• For businesses, establish a secure paycheck distribution system like direct deposit.
• When mailing checks, place them in a secure mailbox at the post office or other secure location.
• Inquire if your financial institution offers security features like “Positive Pay” or security markings on checks.
• When mail arrives, collect it as soon as possible.
• Areas like Industrial Parks have been targeted due to a large number of businesses in a concentrated area.
To report a theft or fraud, call the non-emergency number for the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345.
Two jailed following alleged retail theft at Menards
Sun Prairie police investigating an alleged retail theft complaint at Menards, 355 S. Grand Ave., on Feb. 8 ended up arresting two males — one of whom was also allegedly found in possession of cocaine.
Cox said officers responded to the store at 8:35 p.m. and located two suspects, then placed them under arrest:
• James Land, 34, of Madison, arrested for retail theft.
• David Seely, 43, from Madison was arrested for a parole violation, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 3.7 grams of cocaine, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. Police also cited Seely for retail theft in connection with the incident. Police found Land had $436 worth of stolen items concealed when he was contacted.
Police transported both suspects to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.