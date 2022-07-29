Join the Sun Prairie Police Department and their community partners for the 2022 National Night Out in Downtown Sun Prairie at Cannery Square on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 6-8 p.m. Come meet city staff, learn about the equipment, and connect with community organizations. The event is for people of all ages to learn more about Sun Prairie.

“It’s about building relationships with our community and getting to know our community better,” Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ray Thomson said. “We are always looking for positive interactions with our community.”

